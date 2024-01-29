Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index extends gains, up 8.32%

Closing the week, the Nigerian stock market ended the session on a positive note, bringing the All-Share index up by 0.25 per cent to close at 102,401.88 points. Buy interests in Tier-1 banks, ZENITHBANK (+0.35%), GTCO (+0.34%), and UBA (+0.66%) offset selloffs in TRANSCORP (-2.94%), NB (-2.03%) and INTBREW (-3.99%) keeping the market in the positive terrain. Having gained in all trading sessions in the week, the ASI closed 8.32 per cent higher w/w. Over the course of the week, strong performances in DANGCEM (+28.82% w/w), BUACEMENT (+20.98% w/w) , and BUAFOODS (+13.25% w/w) drove the market’s positive performance, outweighing losses in NESTLE (-8.03% w/w), TRANSCORP (-11.53% w/w), and FLOURMILL (-6.49% w/w). Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 36.95 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦4.30 trillion w/w to close at ₦56.04 trillion. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 14.09 per cent. A total of 519.39 million shares valued at ₦8.85 billion were exchanged in 11,301 deals. APAULGOLD (+10.00%) led the volume chart with 59.17 million units traded while UBA (+0.66%) led the value chart with deals worth ₦1.48 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 3.38-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. JAPAULGOLD (+10.00%) topped 43 others on the leader’s table while JAIZBANK (-6.39%) led 12 others on the laggard’s log.

