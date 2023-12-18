Weekly Wrap-Up: All Share Index extends gains, up 1.18%

As the holiday season approaches, the domestic equities market rallied on four consecutive trading days this week, with the market recording a 1.2 per cent w/w gain, which propelled the All-Share index to 72,389.23 points. Specifically, bargain hunting in MTNN (+2.7%), ACCESSCORP (+9.6%), ZENITHBANK (+6.0%) and UBA (+7.3%) supported the bullish performance.

Accordingly, the Month-toDate and Year-to-Date returns advanced to +1.4% and +41.2%, respectively. Nonetheless, activity levels weakened as total traded volume and value moderated by 22.1 per cent w/w and 29.7% w/w, respectively. Across sectors, the Banking (+7.0%), Consumer Goods (+0.2%) and Industrial Goods (+0.2%) indices posted gains, while the Insurance (-1.0%), and Oil and Gas (-0.3%) indices recorded losses.