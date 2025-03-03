Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index Declines, Down 62bps

Share

The NGX ASI declined by 0.62 per cent w/w while the market capitalisation lost ₦421.28 billion w/w after gaining in two of the five trading.

The downturn was driven by selloff in FBNH (-4.56% w/w), ACCESSCORP (-3.40% w/w) and WAPCO (-3.85% w/w), outweighing gains in ARADEL (+2.60%w/w), HONYFLOUR (+4.50% w/w) NB (+2.35% w/w).

In today’s session, the NGX All-Share Index and the market capitalisation increased by 0.14 per cent to close at 107,821.39 points and ₦67.19 trillion respectively.

Trading volume surged by 8.23 per cent, with a 47.18 per cent jump in trade value, indicating a positive sentiment of investors.

With 122.2 million shares traded, Zenith Bank led in volume and trade value at ₦5.87 billion With a market breadth of 0.76, with number of advancing stocks relatively low compared to declining stocks.

NASD Summary the NSI and market capitalisation rose by 0.31 per cent, indicating steady investor confidence despite a sharp decline in trading volume.

The surge in executed trades (+166.67%) suggests heightened market activity. Despite the index gains, market liquidity showed signs of strain as trade volume plummeted by 50.27 per cent and total trade value fell 14.90 per cent, signaling reduced large-ticket transactions SDNASDPLC emerged as the session’s top performer, surging 9.96 per cent, while SDFCWAMCO led the losers with a 4.62 per cent decline.

