Weekly Wrap-up: All-share Index Closes Negative, Down 0.42%

Bullish sentiments dominated the market in the last trading session as the All-Share Index gained 0.25 per cent to close at 104,647.37 points. Gains in Tier-1 banks namely, GTCO (+3.28%), ZENITHBANK (+1.27%) and FBNH (+2.25%) outweighed losses in NB (-3.45%), NASCON (-0.85%), and STERLING (-0.58%) keeping the market in the positive terrain. Accordingly, having lost in three of five trading sessions in the week, the ASI closed 0.42 per cent lower w/w. Over the course of the week, losses in MTNN (-12.25% w/w) and DANGSUGAR (-3.67% w/w), and TRANSCORP (-0.32% w/w), outweighed buy interests in FBNH (+4.46% w/w), UBA (+11.11% w/w) , and ACCESSCORP (+4.35% w/w) driving the market’s negative performance.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return on the index slipped to 39.95 per cent, while the market capitalisation lost ₦247.57 trillion w/w to close at ₦59.17 trillion Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions dup by 53.32 per cent. A total of 505.19 million shares valued at ₦14.24 billion were exchanged in 9,574 deals. ACCESSCORP (+1.69%) led the volume chart with 75.78 million units traded while GTCO (+3.28%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦3.12 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 2.21-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. NSLTECH (+10.00%) topped 30 others on the leader’s table while PZ (-10.00%) led 13 others on the laggard’s log.