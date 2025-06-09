Weekly Wrap-Up: All Sectors Close Green As Stocks Jump 2.57%, Gain N1.81trn

Share

The Nigerian equities market charged into the Sallah holiday with palpable bullish energy, posting a robust 2.57 per cent week-on-week gain in the benchmark NGX All-Share Index to close at 114,616.75 points.

This advance, fueled by broad-based sectoral strength and a resurgence of investor optimism, pushed the year-to-date return to 11.36 per cent, up from 8.56 per cent the previous week.

The week’s rally unfolded across all four trading sessions and was driven by strategic portfolio repositioning as investors welcomed the new month.

Tailwinds from positive corporate earnings guidance, a resilient Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reading, and strengthening macroeconomic undercurrents added fuel to the market’s momentum.

Market capitalisation similarly expanded by N1.81 trillion to N72.28 trillion, reflecting the 2.57 per cent index gain. Market breadth remained healthy, albeit less robust, with 53 gainers outpacing 43 decliners, resulting in a breadth ratio of 1.23x.

Still, the margin between advancers and laggards narrowed from the prior week, suggesting growing selectivity among investors. Despite the upbeat sentiment, trading activity moderated significantly.

Total deals declined by 28.7 per cent to 63,763, while volume and value of shares traded dropped by 15.6% and 37.2 per cent respectively to 3.19 billion units and N74.88 billion.

The dip in activity suggests a rally driven more by targeted accumulation of quality names than indiscriminate buying—a hallmark of early-stage sector rotation. y sectoral indices closed in the green, affirming broad-based investor confidence.

The NGX Banking Index led the charge with a 4.69 per cent gain, bolstered by strong performances in ACCESSCORP, GTCO, WEMABANK, and FIRSTHOLDCO. The Insurance Index followed with a 3.36 per cent rise, spurred by LASACO, CORNERSTONE, and WAPIC.

Oil & Gas was another bright spot, climbing 3.33 per cent on notable gains in OANDO and JAPAULGOLD. Consumer goods stocks also saw renewed interest, with the NGX Consumer Goods Index advancing 2.33 per cent led by double-digit gains in MAYBAKER, FIDSON, GUINNESS, and INTERNA – TIONAL BREWERIES.

The Industrial Goods Index gained 1.18 per cent, with DANGOTE CEMENT, LAFARGE AFRICA, and BERGER PAINTS among the top contributors.

Even the NGX Commodities Index posted a modest 0.72 per cent increase, underscored by MULTIVERSE and ARADEL.

Top weekly performers included OANDO (+25.8%), LASACO (+21.6%), MULTIVERSE (+20.4%), CORNERSTONE (+19.5%), and FIRSTHOLDCO (+17.6%), reflecting a blend of cyclical rotation, speculative plays, and value discovery.

On the flip side, ABCTRANS led the losers with an 18.6 per cent slide, followed by JULIUS BERGER (-13.5%), LEGEND INTERNET (-13.3%), LIVESTOCK (-12.2%), and ETRANZACT (-11.8%), as profit-taking pressured selected counters.

Share