Weekly Wrap-Up: Activity Strengthens As Turnover Rises, ASI Slips By 0.14%

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the week ended last on a mixed note, with trading activity strengthening significantly even as key performance indicators ended lower.

Despite a decline in the All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalization, investors showed renewed momentum, reflected in higher turnover across major market segments.

A total of 4.140 billion shares valued at N115.889 billion were traded in 102,351 deals, marking a notable increase from the previous week’s 2.668 billion shares worth N106.264 billion exchanged in 107,998 deals.

The Financial Services Industry maintained dominance, accounting for 3.358 billion shares valued at N81.175 billion in 43,392 deals, representing 81.10 per cent and 70.05 per cent of total equity turnover volume and value.

The Services Industry followed with 148.272 million shares worth N1.319 billion, while the Consumer Goods Industry ranked third with 143.638 million shares valued at N7.988 billion. Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Access Holdings Plc led trading activities by volume with a combined 2.005 billion shares worth N47.535 billion, representing 48.43 per cent and 41.02 per cent of total value and volume.

Turnover peaked on November 28 with 1.826 billion shares worth N19.995 billion traded in 20,630 deals. Market breadth remained mixed throughout the week, with advancing stocks fluctuating between 17 and 34 per session. Ikeja Hotel Plc led the top gainers’ chart, rising 45.08 per cent to close at N30.25 from N20.85.

NCR Nigeria Plc also advanced significantly, recording a 32.97 per cent gain, while UACN Plc appreciated by 12.71 per cent. CWG Plc rose by 11.84 per cent, and Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc added 11.25 per cent. Nigerian Exchange Group and Prestige Assurance Plc further contributed to positive price movements.

On the decliners’ side, Meyer Plc emerged as the worst performer, falling 18.89 per cent to N13.10. Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc dropped 14.78 per cent, while UPDC Plc depreciated by 11.93 per cent.

Tantalizers Plc recorded a 10.36 per cent decline, and Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc fell by 10.00 per cent. In the Exchange-Traded Products (ETP) segment, 214,478 units valued at N54.458 million were traded in 761 deals, slightly lower than the previous week’s 385,218 units worth N51.423 million.

VETBANK, STANBICETF30 and VETGRIF30 accounted for the majority of activity. The bond market also saw increased activity, with 117,523 units valued at N120.742 million exchanged in 38 deals, compared with 91,112 units worth N93.218 million previously. FGSUK2033S6 was the most traded bond, with 48,038 units valued at N49.166 million.

The NGX All-Share Index fell by 0.14 per cent to close at 143,520.53, while market capitalization declined to N91.286 trillion. Most major indices posted declines, although a few recorded gains.

The NGX CG Index rose by 0.62 per cent, the NGX Premium Index gained 0.50 per cent, the NGX Banking Index advanced by 0.67 per cent and the NGX AFR Div Yield Index closed higher by 0.89 per cent.

The NGX Industrial Goods Index recorded the largest weekly loss, dropping 1.92 per cent. Market breadth improved as 38 equities appreciated in price, compared with 20 in the previous week. A total of 36 equities declined, lower than 60 recorded last week, while 73 equities remained unchanged.

Overall, the market recorded stronger trading activity despite the slight decline in benchmark indicators, reflecting measured investor interest across key sectors. The improvement in market breadth suggests early signs of renewed buying interest, although sentiment remained cautious ahead of year-end positioning.