Weekly Trading: TrustBanc Recommends GTCO, Zenith Bank, UBA, Others

TrustBanc Capital Management Limited has unveiled its weekly stock recommendations for the trading period of November 17 to 21, 2025, featuring a selection of blue-chip and consumer-driven equities projected to show resilience in the current market environment.

According to the firm, the recommendations reflect an in-depth review of company fundamentals, sector performance, and emerging trends shaping the Nigerian capital market.

In its latest weekly guide, TrustBanc listed Vitafoam at N83.50, Zenith Bank at N62.00, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) at N52.60, GTCO at N83.00, MTN Nigeria at N471.00, UAC of Nigeria at N60.00, Nigerian Breweries at N70.00, and UBA at N38.50 as its top picks for investors seeking strategic opportunities in the equities market during the week.

TrustBanc explained that the stocks were selected based on publicly available data, focusing on financial performance, liquidity levels, sector strength, and historical consistency.

The firm added that several of the highlighted equities particularly those in the banking and telecommunications sectors continue to demonstrate market leadership and robust fundamentals, making them appealing to both retail and institutional investors.

The firm emphasized that the weekly stock picks are intended to support investor education and provide insight into potential market opportunities, rather than serve as a guarantee of future price appreciation.

TrustBanc cautioned that market performance remains sensitive to economic conditions, policy developments, and global market trends, advising investors to remain cautious and well-informed.

Reaffirming its commitment to investor education and sound market participation, TrustBanc encouraged investors to complement its weekly recommendations with independent research or consultations with licensed financial advisers.