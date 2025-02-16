Weekly Shipping From Europe To Onne Port Commences At WACT-APM Terminals

Share

A weekly direct shipping service from Europe has commenced at Onne Port, Rivers State, following the berth of Europe Afrique 4 (EURAF4) at the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)-APM Terminals Nigeria.

It was learnt that the new service would enable Nigerian importers and exporters to benefit from streamlined logistics, cost reductions and enhanced supply chain efficiency.

The service was inaugurated at the port with the arrival of the containership MV LETO. EURAF4 aims to enhance connectivity, improve transit times and provide comprehensive cargo handling solutions for Nigeria, Europe and Asia trade.

The introduction of EURAF4 is a response to the increasing demand for efficient and reliable shipping solutions in the port terminal.

The Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke described the launch as a testament to the trust placed in WACT-APM Terminals and the strength of the Nigerian economy.

Also, he commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Shippers Council and other stakeholders for their role in launching the service and successfully berthing MV LETO.

Klinke reassured all stakeholders of the terminal of unwavering commitment to high-quality service delivery.

According to him, “This launch is a strong vote of confidence from CMA CGM in the world-class capabilities WACT-APM Terminals has developed over the years.

“We have invested over $115 million in upgrading the terminal with Mobile Harbour Cranes, Rubber-Tired Gantry Cranes, an expanded yard, and cutting-edge IT infrastructure.

“We are fully committed to servicing your business at the highest level. More importantly, we have the capacity to support your growth in the East Nigerian market.

“This milestone not only strengthens international business confidence but also encourages shipping lines to inject additional capacity into the region.

“With these enhanced capabilities, we anticipate increased trade volumes, which will, in turn, drive further economic growth in Eastern Nigeria.”

Also, the company’s Head of Operations, Fanick Atchai said that was committed to excellent service delivery for all its customers.

He added: “With the best people, processes, and equipment in place, we ensure reduced port stay, safe operations, and top-notch cargo handling.”

The Managing Director of CMA CGM Nigeria, Hinelder Ferreira, also praised all stakeholders at the port for the successful berthing of MV LETO.

He explained: “Today, with the arrival of MV LETO, we mark the first call for the EURAF4 service, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the Eastern port. As a group, we pledge to enhance service quality, reduce transit times, and ensure competitive rates.

“This service will significantly improve connectivity between Europe, Asia, and Onne, strengthening both import and export trade routes.”

The Port Manager of Onne Port, Raymond Abdulraham, described the new service as a significant milestone for the port, noting that the more vessels at the port, the more revenue for the country.

He noted that the arrival of MV LETO was a proud moment for Onne Port, saying NPA was delighted to receive the vessel.

Also, Customs Area Controller, Area 2 Command, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede, who was represented at the launch by Assistant Comptroller Martin Okpokpo, also commended WACT-APM Terminals and CMA CGM for their role in expanding shipping services and facilitating trade at the port.

