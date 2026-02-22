Weekly Review: Stock Market Rakes In N8.137trn Gain

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd.(NGX) AllShare Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 6.95 per cent to close the week at 194,989.77 and N125.164 trillion, respectively.

This compares with the previous week’s figures of 182,313.08 and N117.027 trillion. Consequently, investors gained N8.137 trillion during the week under review.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher except the NGX Growth index, which depreciated by 15.06 per cent, while the NGX Sovereign Bond index closed flat.

Further analysis revealed that a total turnover of 7.662 billion shares worth N252.566 billion in 345,118 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

This is in contrast to a total of 4.652 billion shares valued at N193.326 billion that exchanged hands last week in 286,751 deals. The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 5.625 billion shares valued at N113.599 billion traded in 129,729 deals.

This contributed 73.41 per cent and 44.98 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively. The Services Industry followed with 493.131 million shares worth N5.866 billion in 30,396 deals.