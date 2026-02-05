Weekenders Boss Empowers Widows In Abuja

The Executive Director of Weekenders Media Commercial Limited, Princess Joy Idam, marked her 55th birthday by giving back to society, donating essential food items to widows in Abuja.

The gesture took place during a Widows Outreach programme organised in her honour, where stakeholders commended Idam for her consistent commitment to supporting vulnerable members of society.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Chapter, Grace Ike, described Idam, who is also a former Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter as a trailblazer who has made remarkable contributions to journalism and humanitarian service.

“As the sun rises on this beautiful day of your birth, we celebrate an extraordinary woman whose tireless work has not only elevated NUJ and NAWOJ but has also touched countless lives, from the newsrooms of the FCT to the hearts of those you have championed,” Ike said.

She praised Idam’s resilience, compassion, and dedication to service, noting that she has continually supported the less privileged through advocacy, mentorship, and direct humanitarian interventions.

“You have been a voice for the voiceless, advocating for justice and turning empathy into action. Despite challenges, your spirit remains unbroken, a testament to true fortitude,” she added.

Ike stressed that Idam’s passion for women’s empowerment is evident in her mentorship of young journalists and her efforts in breaking barriers for NAWOJ members, describing her leadership as one defined by excellence, integrity, and vision.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of NAWOJ, FCT Chapter, Bassey Ita Ikpang, represented by Stella Maris, eulogised Idam as a woman with “a heart of pure gold and a spirit that gives endlessly.”

“You stand by people when it matters most and pour love where many would walk away. By choosing to mark your birthday with widows, you have shown that your joy is found in giving and your purpose in service,” she said, praying that God rewards every sacrifice Idam has made for humanity.

In her remarks, the Vice Chairperson of NAWOJ, FCT Chapter, Bolanle Okpevo, described Idam as a woman of resilience, compassion, and unwavering dedication to others.

“Your commitment to empowering people, your infectious smile, and boundless energy have made you a guiding light to many who rely on your wisdom, support, and encouragement,” Okpevo noted.

Idam thank those that attended the event while stressing that empowerment restores dignity and self-worth, helping widows regain confidence and independence.

“Widows often care for children and other dependents, empowering them benefits entire families and communities. Widows in vulnerable situations, deserve support and protection. ”

The widows, who benefited from the outreach, expressed deep appreciation for Idam’s kindness and prayed for her long life, good health, and continued success.