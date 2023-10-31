Wedding Anniversary: I’ll Continue To Love You, First Lady Tells Ebonyi Governor

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru has eulogised her husband, Francis Nwifuru on their 15th wedding anniversary.

In the mood of the wedding anniversary, the First Lady took to her Facebook to celebrate her husband.

She said “happy Wedding Anniversary to us @Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna!!!

“Above all sweetheart, you have clothed me with love, which binds us all together in perfect harmony. And regardless of what else i put on, I wear your love. It’s my basic, all-purpose garment, I can never be without it my love, my crown and the pride of my youthfulness.

“Warmest congratulations on our wedding anniversary! May our love continue to grow stronger with each passing year, and may our journey together be filled with happiness, love, and countless beautiful moments. Here’s to many more years of togetherness!

“I love you so much my dearest husband. Happy Wedding Anniversary to us Your Excellency!!! Fifteen Years Down, Forever and a Day to Go!!!”