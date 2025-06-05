WED: Reps Emphasize Preservation Of Wildlife Populations

Share

The House of Representatives has marked World Environment Day with a major stride in environmental conservation, celebrating the passage of the Nigeria Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill.

The legislation, which seeks to strengthen Nigeria’s legal framework for protecting endangered species, was highlighted by Hon. Terseer Ugbor, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, during a commemorative event in Abuja.

Hon. Ugbor, who represents Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency and sponsored the bill, stated that once signed into law by the President, it will address critical gaps in monitoring illicit financial flows and enforcing border control to curb illegal wildlife trade.

“This landmark legislation will enhance Nigeria’s capacity to tackle wildlife trafficking, empower judges to expedite the adjudication of wildlife crime cases, and introduce stiffer penalties for offenders,” he said.

He emphasized that the bill plays a crucial role in protecting Nigeria’s iconic wildlife species from extinction and deterring the illegal trade in wildlife products.

“The bill sends a clear message that Nigeria will not tolerate the use of its borders for trafficking illegal wildlife products, such as pangolin scales and elephant tusks. By modernizing our laws, we aim to preserve our rich biodiversity so that future generations can continue to benefit both ecologically and economically.”

Ugbor further noted that coordinated security operations along porous border regions—from the Southeast to the Middle Belt, a known transit corridor—will help reduce the influx of illegal migrants and contribute to national security.

The bill is set to be presented to the Senate for concurrence before being forwarded to the President for final assent.

Ugbor also revealed that another key piece of legislation—the bill to repeal and reenact the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act—is in progress. The proposed changes aim to include social and health impact assessments for both public and private sector projects. He assured that the House is committed to its timely passage.

Share