Webisco Set to Chart Way Forward for Nigerian Tourism October 26

Webisco, one of Nigeria’s leading tourism organization is set to chart a new course for the sector, as it prepares to host a one- day dialogue on the theme, Nigerian Tourism: Past, Present, and Future. The dialogue is slated to hold on October 26 in Lagos, with the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Federation of Tourism Associations (FTAN), Samuel Alabi, as the chairman of the event, which is opened to all tourism operators and allied stakeholders.

Coming on the heels of the newly created Federal Ministry of Tourism, the President of Webisco-Women in Agro-tourism, Environ Dome Houses and Farms, Chief (Mrs.) Margaret Bolanle Fabiyi (Fondly called Webisco), noted that the dialogue is a timely one as the outcomes derived from it would go in a long way in laying the needed foundation for the new ministry.

According to her, the current efforts by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in creating a stand-alone tourism ministry was a step in the right direction. She, however, said the only way to create a clear path towards development and growth of the industry was for the industry practitioners to discuss and take a holistic look at the sector.

She said: “For many decades we have been part of the efforts and struggle to grow the industry. We are happy that the industry has its ministry. However, we need to take a holistic look at the sector from the past till present.

It is important we understand the area we, as practitioners and industry players, had got it wrong, the ones we did well, and the best way to grow the industry in the present age. “Tourism has undergone so many changes and transformation in the last ten years, especially post COVID-19. There are changes in destination marketing and development. These are some of the issues we intend to discuss and come out with positive ideas to move the industry forward”.

“The dialogue would be an opportunity to reintroduce my organisation’s pet project, the Black History Month (BHM). We plan holding it in February 2024. We have started plans for the BHM.”