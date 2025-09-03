Webfala Partners Kwara Govt To Establish Code Clubs In Schools

In a move to prepare young learners for the opportunities of a technology-driven future, a nonprofit organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSFAI) has partnered with the Kwara State government to establish Code Clubs in schools across the state.

The Code clubs are designed to teach children aged 8 to 16 essential digital skills, including coding and robotics, while also empowering them with creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork skills.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the organisation’s executive director, Nafisat Bakare, said the programme, which is supported by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, will boost digital literacy and prepare young students for future opportunities in technology and innovation.

She described the partnership with the Kwara State government as a milestone in the organisation’s efforts to make digital skills more accessible to young learners.

“We are excited about our partnership with the Kwara State government on the establishment of Code Clubs in schools in the state. This milestone means a lot to us because it takes us one step closer to making STEM education more accessible to young learners, especially those from underserved communities.

“With Code Clubs, students will not only learn coding and robotics, but also creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork, which are skills that will prepare them for the future,” Bakare said.

Speaking on the development, the Director of Communications and Strategy for WDSFAI, Hameed Muritala, said the initiative would help nurture the next generation of innovators in Kwara State and beyond.

Muritala, who also serves as the Project Lead for the initiative, disclosed that the Code Clubs are expected to commence in selected schools across Kwara in the new academic session, which begins later this month.

He also disclosed that participating schools would receive free robotics kits, learning tools, teacher training, mentorship, and access to wider STEM opportunities.

“With this project, we are laying a foundation that empowers children with digital skills early enough, giving them the confidence to innovate and compete globally. We believe that the Code Clubs will be a game-changer in unlocking the creative potential of young learners, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds,” he noted.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, commended the partnership, saying that it aligns with the government’s vision for digital innovation and STEM-driven education.

“This initiative is in line with the state government’s commitment to equipping learners with relevant skills in STEM and digital innovation, thereby preparing them for opportunities in the technology-driven world.

“Our ministry will work closely with Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative by facilitating access to schools and engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure the success and sustainability of the programme,” Olohungbebe said.