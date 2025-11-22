Webek Studios Announces Its First Feature-length Film, “Abeni”

After months of production, Webek Studios has announced the completion of its first-ever feature-length film, “Abeni,” marking a groundbreaking milestone for the fast-rising film and content company.

The project stands as both a bold creative accomplishment and a significant cultural contribution. Inspired by a true, but undocumented historical narrative passed down through generations, “Abeni” brings to the film industry a remarkable story that has never been formally recorded.

The film highlights the extraordinary journey of Abeni, a young woman, who defied societal expectations and pursued a path traditionally reserved for men: the sacred craft of forging.

Her courage, rebellion, and resilience form the emotional core of the film, making “Abeni,” both an inspiring cinematic experience and an important act of cultural preservation.

Filmed at the atmospheric Africhatta Film Village in Oyo State, renowned for its commitment to authentic Yoruba representation, “Abeni,” captures a world rich in heritage, tradition, and ancestral spirit.

“Abeni” was directed by filmmaker and CEO of Webek Studios, Esse Akwawa, Samuel Olasehinde and produced by veteran actor, Ibrahim Chatta and Seun Dania.