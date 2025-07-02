Webber Engineering Adds Flair To FIBA Africa Zone 3 Academies Tourney

Leading Nigerian basketball equipment brand, Webber Floors and Hoops, has announced plans to enhance the FIBA Africa Zone 3 Academies Tournament by combining sports and entertainment.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 4 to 8, 2025. Webber Floors and Hoops will provide a comprehensive sponsorship package that includes branded match balls, a state-of-the-art playing floor, a scoreboard, and a 24-second shot clock, all supplied by the local company.

This package also features brand-new Webber-branded basketballs, which will serve as the official balls of the tournament.

Opeyemi Babalola, Chief Executive Officer of Webber Floors and Hoops and Chairman of the Osun State Basketball Association, confirmed that the company is also preparing to thrill fans with an exciting dunk show.

“In addition to providing technical support with branded balls, floor, scoreboard, and shot clock, we aim to thrill fans with an incredible dunk show. Basketball transcends being just a game; it is a form of entertainment. We want the audience to experience the complete package,” Babalola said.