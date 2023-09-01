Web3 Lagos Conference 2.0: Unveiling a Pioneering Lineup, Innovations

The Web3 Lagos Conference 2.0 revealed its lineup and innovations at a press conference on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The event which kicked off August 31st is set to end on Saturday, September 2nd, at The Zone in Gbagada, Lagos, and it’s all about the future of blockchain in Africa.

Web3bridge is hosting the conference with Aya, aiming to bring together the blockchain community in Nigeria and beyond. The press conference gave a sneak peek into what’s in store, sparking discussions on trends, technical stuff, and connections that drive innovation.

The lineup of speakers includes big names like Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder of Ethereum, and Kelvin Owocki, Co-Founder of Gitcoin, among others. The conference will have workshops, keynotes, and discussions at The Zone in Gbagada Lagos, covering everything from smart contracts to Web3 startups.

Ayodeji Awosika, Founder of Web3bridge, said, “Our conference is where developers, investors, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts come to connect, learn, and grow this dynamic industry.”

The press conference also highlighted the conference’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, with programs to empower underrepresented groups in tech.

Web3 Lagos Conference 2.0 is a big deal for Africa’s blockchain journey, sparking discussions, fostering collaborations, and putting the continent on the map for blockchain and Web3 innovation.

During the press conference, in addition to the previously mentioned speakers and attendees, several individuals participated in answering questions: Leona Hioki (a Japanese participant), Awosika Ayodeji, Seun Omololu, Liza Jolapamo, Paul Emmanuel and David Salami.