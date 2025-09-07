Wearing Your Ankara Baggy Pants Stylishly

It is evident that baggy pants are in vogue and among the most trendy styles are the designs made with Ankara, Adire or Aso Oke.

Ankara baggy pants are almost everywhere you turn. It’s one of the streets styles that has been seen on red carpet, at parties and even at the beach. People are rocking Ankara baggy pants all over.

It will be wise to dive into some of the best ways to style these baggy pants the right way.

Body Hug Top

The fashion rule that says, pair a bogus pant with a fitted top still stands. And so, Body hug tops are ideal to pair with Ankara baggy pants.

Crop tops

Just like cargo pants, baggy pants and crop tops are like match made in style haven. Crop tops, be it made with the same Ankara fabric or just a regular t-shirt crop top, they are best when one wants to show off sexy midriff.

Choose a colour from the busy print pants:

Ankara baggy pants always come in busy pattern prints. Choosing a colour from the print will show you know your onions when it comes to style.

Collar shirt

There is no place it’s written that the top must be body hugs. Switch up your style sometimes with collar shirt or big T-shirts.

More so, sometimes, throw a jacket on the crop top to elevate the look.

Be inspired with the styles in the photo.