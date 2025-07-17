Wearing Too Much Perfume, Makeup On Kids Poses Cancer Risk –Study

Dermatologists have warned that parents are putting young children at risk of serious skin conditions by exposing them to toxic beauty products that have been linked to cancer.

Findings of the study is presented at the e 105th Annual Meeting of the British Association of Dermatologists (BAD) which was held in Glasgow from July 1st to 3rd.

Among the worst contenders are nail varnish, perfumes, and bronzer— all of which have been used on children as young as six-months old, a study has found.

These products often contain powerful chemicals—such as parabens, phthalates and synthetic parfums—which can cause allergic reactions and interfere with the body’s natural balance of hormones.

The study, which analysed more than 60 children admitted to Ninewell Hospital in Dundee in the United Kingdom last year, concluded that children are being exposed to cosmetic products younger than ever before.