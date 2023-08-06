Wear The Signature Boss Lady Look

There is something edgy, sexy and at the same time, classy about wearing the wavy long hair down, paired with suits. Leading ladies in the business world have come to know that this is the look that keeps you locked in, anytime, any day.

A fashion stylist, who gave his name as Olly Aganga, says that, “wearing the hair down shows a woman that is not just in charge in her office but also a woman in charge of her looks.

Yes, pulling the hair back in a ponytail looks great with formal wear as well but most times, one hardly notices the hair and it gives off the uptight and too serious vibes but wearing the hair down makes women look and feel like a babe,” she said.

The perfect hair always makes a perfect to any outfit. With a good hair, the makeup rarely need to be glamorous. As little as subtle makeup makes the total look glow. So pick a thing or two from these ladies whose formal looks are inspiring.