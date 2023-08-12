Wear Style On Your Sleeves With Quirky Cufflinks

Deborah Ocheni When you think of cufflinks, you might think of them as being a style staple worn by your father or grandfather. But cufflinks are making a fashionable comeback. Choosing cufflinks with quirky details will give your look a bite of trendiness.

When it comes to accessorizing, men are somehow limited with choices. As a matter of fact, the pieces of jewelry that a man can wear without getting any weird looks are confined generally with watches, rings, and cufflinks. Watches are staple in men’s wear because it can be both fashionable and highly functional at the same time.

Rings, on the other hand, portray a man’s accomplishment and commitment. Rings and watches are mainstream accessories which everyone can put on. The least appreciated and probably the most neglected accessory is the cufflinks, which are very important in completing an overall style.

What is great about it is that no matter the looks you are going for either casual or formal, there is a cufflink available for that. Some types were embedded with precious stones and quirky personalized details for the sophisticated men.

Cufflinks are simple to wear, however, they can be a little tricky to get right when the time calls for them. There are a few rules and exceptions when it comes to wearing cufflinks, especially when it comes for more formal occasions where presentation is key.

TIPS

When it comes to occasions such as Black Tie or Tuxedo Cufflinks, opt for a more formal type of cufflink. Go for a classic silver colour with a slight hint of detail as you don’t want to take attention away from your outfit.

By adding that slight hint of detail, you’re still keeping that classic cufflink style, without going too brash.

Avoid comical cufflinks style as these never look good for formal events. However, you could go for something a bit different with a pair of rose gold cufflinks.

Although cufflinks come in a variety of styles, a good starting point is to keep them as simple as possible.

If you want to experiment with something a little different and loud, ensure you do so with casual events.