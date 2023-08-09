Weapons, Bane Of Amotekun Operation – Corps Commander

…Says farmers/ herders clash reduce in Ondo by 95%

The Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed Amotekun, has blamed inadequate weapons to confront criminals as the bane of the operation of the corps in the southwest geo-political zone.

The Chairman of Commanders of Amotekun in the Southwest, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the Corp which was established to tackle the crisis between farmers and herders and violent crimes in the zone has achieved considerable success in reducing crime.

Speaking during an interactive session organised by the state Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), tagged: “The Platform” yesterday, Adeleye said the Ondo State Command of the Corps has arrested no fewer than 7,000 criminals across the state within the last three and half years of its creation.

Out of the 7,000 arrested, he said about 1,500 of them have been charged to court and it has secured conviction of many of them while the crisis of farmers/herders clashes has reduced by over 95 percent in the last two years.

Specifically, Adeleye noted that the issue of farmers/herders clashes in the state has reduced by over 95 percent in the last two years, courtesy of Amotekun’s intervention.

Adeleye said within two weeks of its establishment, over 5,000 petitions of herders/farmers clashes were received saying, it was becoming impossible for farmers to go to their farms for fear of herders molesting, kidnapping, maiming or killing them.

According to him, it was becoming very difficult for civil servants to board a taxi across the town without being kidnapped, molested, or robbed in daylight. The worse was climbing on Okada.

Despite the success achieved by the Corps, Adeleye said the major challenge confronting the agency is inadequate equipment to match what the miscreants and criminals confronting its operatives are carrying.

His words “Amotekun, very adequately, work with other security agencies in the state. The synergy encompasses operational, strategy, and intelligence gathering at the grassroots level and I must tell you that it has been yielding great results.

“Some of the challenges we face a result of inadequate equipment has resulted and caused very precious lives of some of our men. And we remain determined as we pledged to sacrifice”.

Adeleye said the corps which was founded on January 9, 2020, in Ibadan, Oyo State, as the first regional security outfit, initiated by the governors of the geopolitical zone has recorded tremendous success in checkmating criminal activities in the region.

His words: ” With the support of sister security agencies, particularly, the DSS has often assisted us in getting the requisite geo-location of kidnap victims and suspects.

“All these coupled with our local intellect and unconventional methods had assisted us in arresting to date, well over 7,000 suspected criminals out of which 1,500 of them have been charged to court.

“We have even secured the judgment of very many of them. At a time when the turnout of criminals was becoming unmanageable for the judiciary, the government of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu graciously approved the building of two courts to assist the judiciary in the prompt dispensation of justice”.

Adeleye said the birth of the Amotekun Corps in the state has made the state to be adjudged one of the most peaceful states in the country.

According to him, “We are all living witnesses to the fact that today, Ondo State rank as one of the safest state in this country. What we have right now in Ondo State is pockets of violence in border areas and in response to this, the government has directed, which we have implemented some of them now, putting in place, offices and control points in Imoru, Ijagba axis to take care of kidnapping and violence crimes around Ose local government while Jugbere is to take care of the Akure North and we are proposing three other strategic ones, such that by the end of the year, all our porous border villages and towns will be adequately covered by the activities of the corps.”