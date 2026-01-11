The history of labour movement in Nigeria and indeed Africa is incomplete without the foundational role of Alhaji Hassan Sumonu, the pioneer President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC) and one-time Secretary General of the Organisation of African Trade Unions Unity (OATUU). Just before his book launch marking his 85th birthday during the week, the nonagenarian spoke on the Toyin Falola Interviews monitored by BIYI ADEGOROYE

Do you think the Nigerian trade unions have done enough today?

Under the circumstances they found themselves, they have done enough. Why did I say that? The socio-economic situation in Nigeria is changing from day to day. It reminds me of a Yoruba proverb that says Oosa ni daamu Oloruntoyin; Oloruntoyin kii se aja kaja.

Meaning the brilliant dog, Oloruntoyin, which used to catch games for its owner is being bedeviled by various illnesses, hence could not be as effective as it used to be. What do I mean? The socio-political situation in Nigeria today is not as it was in our own days.

Everything in Nigeria today is monetized. The politicians are buying almost everything, and some of their socio-economic policies are what some developed economies call weaponization of poverty.

They have weaponized poverty to make it impossible for people to react to all their shenanigans. They used economic policies to pauperize the people, and make them unable to defend their rights. That is exactly what is happening today. The take home salary of the worker is not enough for him to feed his family for two weeks.

They do extra jobs to me able to pay rents; they contend with high cost of food and school fees. Even public schools are demanding fees. Generally, people are suffering and they are using that poverty to reduce the peoples’ agitation to defend their rights. That is exactly what is happening.

You became the president of the NLC about 18 years after Nigeria’s independence and later the General Secretary of OATUU. You and your colleagues must have looked into the future of labour movement in Africa. What did you see? Now that the future is here, is there any disappointment, fear, anger or hope? What was the vision of labour for Africa and the role it needed to play?

We lost a lot of things, but not hope. We have not lost hope. Because anybody who is a believer, in whatever religion, the moment he loses hope, he becomes an infidel. One, we are disappointed. Naturally we are disappointed, because the enormous human and material resources that Africa is endowed with are enough to make any African country to be richer than any country in the globe.

What do we lack? Good leadership. What are the types of leaders we have today? Leaders who say one thing and the people will believe them? No, rather we have leaders who are selfish, leaders who are greedy; leaders who are unpatriotic; leaders who are visionless. Because any leadership that has those four items cannot bring their country from poverty to prosperity, from underdevelopment to development.

There is hardly any African country today that is not endowed with more than five major minerals of note. Every African country. And how can people develop if you don’t give real assistance to education at all levels? It is said that education makes a people easy to govern and difficult to enslave.

Primary and secondary education have been virtually destroyed. The universities are on the verge of being destroyed but for the efforts of the likes of unions like ASUU which has tried to salvage the situation. And these are leaders who enjoyed free education in their own days. Yet, we have not lost hope, and we cannot lose hope, because whether they like it or not, something will give.

You have mentored a lot of people. But who were your own mentors and what impact did they have on you?

Well, I have been very lucky to have been mentored by one of the greatest African trade union leaders, the late Comrade Wahab Goodluck. He was my mentor and I am proud to say that. I don’t know whether the current trade union leaders have mentors like we used to have in those days. This is because I have not utilize more than 85 per cent of what I learnt from Comrade Wahab Goodluck throughout my career.

Initially I was an ordinary member of the union that he led and within 10 years, I became president of the union he led and became General Secretary of. And within those 10 years, I have not utilised what I learnt even my years at the OATUU and even at the ILO level, where for over 25 years, I had the privilege of being invited to and of attending ILO Conferences for 25 years without being an elected member of ILO.

Given our challenges as a nation, the challenges of health, education and all, how do you think organized labour can make our leaders be more sensitive to the provision of these vital services, such that our life expectancy can be very high as they have, for instance, in the Nordic countries?

I agree with you, in toto, health is wealth. We have to hold our political leaders accountable. We are paying taxes, but where are the taxes going to? Look at the salaries of our political leaders. They are higher than those of their counterparts in advanced countries in Europe and America.

They are the highest-paid political leaders in the world. If we don’t hold them accountable, the jamboree will continue, but we don’t want the jamboree to continue. And that is why there is the need for trade union leaders, civil society organisations and intellectuals to come together to start to ask the difficult questions from our leaders.

Because if we don’t do that, they will go on as if nothing is happening. I said earlier that people say that our leaders are selfish, our leaders are corrupt, unpatriotic and that our leaders are visionless.

A leader should have a vision that country A, B, C are above Nigeria, socially and economically. But in five years’ time, I will ensure that my country, Nigeria, overtakes those countries.’ That is a vision. But that is not the vision of our political leaders, which is unfortunate. We have the resources, but they are not being spent for the welfare of the people.

They are being spent on the welfare of the leadership which constitute less than 10 per cent of the population. So that is where we are. So, if we hold them accountable, now they want to increase our tax, we must demand where those taxes go to – education, health, agriculture.

But what are they doing? They are building flyovers, as against rural roads, which can bring succour to agriculture, because the flyovers they are building, how many people can afford a car to ply them? But good rural roads will prevent agricultural produce from getting rotten but ensure quick access to the market and cities.

So, it is not rocket science, but depends on our priorities. Their own priority is their own good health and that of their families. When they are sick, they travel abroad at the expense of the public, whereas, what they go to treat abroad can easily be treated at home at less cost to the benefit of other Nigerian communities. Do we call that vision by a leadership that cares for its people?

Is this just the problem of leadership, or do we also have that of followership?

The followers are also equally guilty, because, for example, when the price of petrol rises or reduces by a certain percentage, it does not reflect in the cost of transport. What goes up in Nigeria does not come down.

The market women also cheat on the public and so on and so forth, because that is their own way of also getting their own like the visionless political leaders; the market woman will hoard goods, and not be satisfied with minimal profit on goods, landlords also do the same thing. Under the Idiagbon/ Buhari period, there was discipline. We need to consider that.

Look, if our leaders stop going abroad to address their health issues, they are going to force us to ensure that our hospitals are wellequipped and well run. If our leaders travel abroad for even the least ailment, then how will our hospitals be developed? There should be a law that nobody should travel abroad for any ailment that can be treated here.

Let them make the law and see who will be the first to break it. In your era, labour leaders worked with students’ unions and all other forces. You yourself emerged from the student union sector. Today that alliance seemed to have gone, because the civic space in the many Nigerian universities is shrinking. Last year, some students were rusticated for rejecting a hike in school fees. Genuine students’ activism has been repressed by university authority.

What is your message to university authorities in this regard? The Nigerian students have not been immune from the bug that afflicts Nigerian society. Today, a student union leader has a personal assistant. He lives as if he is the governor of the Student Union. We didn’t have those things in our day. Some of them have been corrupted by politicians.

Even during their election on campus, a lot of politicians pump money into candidates to ensure they are elected as student union leaders – something that never happened in our time. A politician that brought in millions for the election of a student union leader cannot be disobeyed by that student union leader. That is where the problem started. So, we have to go back to the drawing board.

I know that ASUU has made up its mind to also, like in the past, used to be closer to the student unions leaders of their universities, gave them civic education and their roles in the society as part of what they will take out of the university, so that when they go out they will be on the side of the people and not on the sides of the oppressors of the people.

Look, when we were fighting for the minimum wage in 1981, for example, one of the students’ union leaders, I don’t want to mention his name, though it is not a libelous story, mobilized the students to oppose our asking for minimum wage. And when some of his members came to meet us, we said he is a member in training. When he leaves the university, he will join the working class to come and experience what we are experiencing The fact that some politicians were giving him money is not the point.

When he graduates he would see that the fight was also for him, even though he was still a student then. Some of the student union leaders have been compromised by politicians who want to make use of them. Some politicians have also infiltrated some trade unions to destabilize them.

They tried it when I was president of the NLC. We were almost split into two, but by the deft work that we did with our colleagues, we maintained the NLC as one. After I left, they divided NLC into three, and they created a lot of national trade unions.

Today, we have the NLC and the TUC. It is part of the work of the government to make sure that the workers don’t speak with one voice…Those who are corrupting them don’t mean well for Nigeria, they want Nigerians to be weak, but their days are numbered.

What do you mean when you said their days are numbered?

Look, we have a saying in Yoruba that if a lie travels for 1000 years, truth will catch up with it one day.

You just said there were efforts to factionalise NLC, and you can also remember a similar thing in ASUU, when they came up with what they call CONUA. This has come to the education sector. What can the labour union fight for teachers at the secondary and primary levels in order to increase the quality of education at such a level?

Look, the breakaway faction from ASUU, how many collective bargaining have they done? They were just a diversion and distraction. They cannot point to one collective agreement, and they are always going on the back of ASUU’s negotiations. Look at the number of agreements that ASUU has negotiated since 1977 and the benefits to Nigerians lecturers .

Look, there are deliberate actions by some people to weaken public universities in order to continue to create private universities. There are more private universities in Nigeria today; there are public universities, but all their enrollment figure put together is not more than five per cent of university students in Nigeria.

Public universities still have 95 per cent of Nigerian students. So, it is in the interest of the public, education and in the interest of Nigeria that public universities should be strengthened, funded to world standards instead of setting up private universities.

Beyond agonising, what did your leadership do to have a political party platform to address some of these issues and what truncated such efforts?

NLC was actually terrorized, both during the military and the civilian era, that trade unions should not even form political parties, because under the Labour laws, workers’ dues should not be used to fund any political party. And for that reason, trade union leaders were scared, because their registration could be withdrawn, until eventually trade union leaders had to take a position, that was after I had left.

They held a conference in Calabar, and I was invited, I was in Accra as OATUU Secretary General then, but was represented by the Treasurer. And it was at that conference that we decided to form the Labour Party.

The Labour Party as we know it today was formed and funded by the NLC, with assurance that the Nigerian Constitution allowed any Nigerian or group to form or belong to any political party of their choice. The text led to the founding of the LP.

Unfortunately, as it is said that the foundation is the most important part of every structure. The Labour Party was not built on a sound foundation, because the two leaders that actually emerged as Chairman and General Secretary mismanaged and destroyed the party that the NLC founded.

They made it possible for politicians who failed to secure tickets of their party paid money and became candidates of the LP.

That was why I am one of the people who never rejoined the LP because of the way it was run at that time. Recently, the Nigerian political bug has crept into the NLC’s leadership, but Comrade of Ayuba Waba wrested the NLC from those who were ruining it, secured the certificate of the LP, until the current set of leaders decided to sell the Labour Party to the highest bidder.

And I said at the 10th anniversary of the death of Comrade Paschal Bafyau, former NLC President, in the office of Comrade Waba, Peter Obi was also there, that until the Nigerian workers stand to contribute to the LP, they cannot claim the party belongs to Nigerian workers.

That is the way to rescue LP from moneybags, who are hijacking from the true owners of the party. To show that this is our party. Nigerian workers are the real owners of the LP. The certificate of registration is still with the NLC up till now.

However, Nigeria needs a Labour Party that has a people-oriented ideology, and is ready to prosecute the interest of the Nigerian workers. None of such political parties exist in Nigeria today. That is why they are not different from one another.