Wealth Creation: NGO, S’East Govs Partner On Youths Empowerment, Skill Acquisition 

Share

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) known as “One Mind Friends Empowerment Foundation”, has restated it’s commitment to partner with Governors of the South-East geo-political zone on youth empowerment and skill acquisition.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr Sunday Archer, made this known at the weekend while fielding questions from newsmen on activities marking its One year anniversary.

He noted that the foundation was established with the aim of empowering unemployed youths and the less privileged members of the society through skill acquisition programmes.

“One Mind Friends Empowerment Foundation (OFEF), is a non-profit oriented organization, it is neither politically motivated nor business inclined”

“Today, history is made as we celebrate the one year anniversary of our existence, and successful operations in this part of the world”

“The foundation aims to better the lives of the vulnerable in the society, we intend to achieve this through series of public lectures, seminars and workshops for our target populace.”

Archer disclosed that no fewer than 75 youths, have benefited from the Information and Communication Technology training ((ICT) programmes of the foundation in one year.

“We intend to touch the lives of two hundred and fifty unemployed and less privileged individuals, through various empowerment programmes before the end of first quarter of 2025.

He enjoined parents to avail their children the opportunity of enrolling in the free computer training programmes to enrich their technological knowledge.

Speaking against the background of challenges confronting the foundation, Archer urged Governors of the South-East region of the country to assist the foundation with funds for efficient service delivery to the people.

“This foundation came into existence one year ago, the major challenge is logistics, we need vehicles, funds to buy computers and accomodation”

On the issue of conferment of awards to beneficiaries of free ICT training programmes, the Executive Director said that December 16th this year, has been slated for the ceremony.

“This batch of beneficiaries of our free computer training, will receive their certificates on that day”

Archer reiterated that the core mandate of the foundation, was among other things to uplift the living standard of the less privileged members of the society.

Share

Please follow and like us: