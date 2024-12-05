Weakness Of Opposition Parties Threat To Nigeria’s Democracy – ADC

Share

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the weakness of the opposition political parties is threatening the nation’s democracy and has exposed the citizens to great harm.

The ADC National Chairman, Dr Ralphs Okey Nwosu, at the launch of Digital Political Academy in Abuja on Thursday, noted that the loss of Edo and Ondo governorship elections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the human rights abuse, show the weakness of the opposition.

Nwosu said that the state of the nation, the worsening economy and the security situation under the APC government should challenge all opposition parties.

“Institutions are being desecrated; citizen rights are being trampled upon. For the many families who cannot feed and poverty ravished, for our unemployed graduates, the opposition must stand up to be counted,” he stated.

Nwosu condemned the arrest of Dele Farotimi and called on the federal authorities to ensure his safety and well-being.

“As a member of a disciplined party ADC, we call for his immediate release and also ask the authorities to call their operatives to order,” he demanded.

The National Chairman stated that ADC is committed to building a virile opposition and justice, disclosing that the Digital Political Academy, is designed to foster a more informed and engaged citizenry, equipped with the knowledge and critical thinking skills necessary to drive positive change in the society.

“The Digital Political Academy is dedicated to creating awareness and promoting enlightenment among both incoming politicians and the general public.

“Our mission is to empower citizens with the tools and resources necessary to interrogate policies, hold politicians accountable, and make informed decisions at the polls,” he said.

Nwosu stated that the ADC will, through the academy, offer various programmes and resources, including civic education, leadership development, policy analysis, and voter awareness.

“We believe that by leveraging technology and innovative teaching methods, we can increase political awareness, promote civic engagement, and ultimately contribute to a more informed and active citizenry,” he advised.

