Weak Reserves: Fitch Projects External Risks, Challenges For Nigeria

…Says FG’s Reforms Unlikely To Be Smooth

Nigeria’s weaker net external reserves position, as indicated in new data released by the country’s apex bank, points to external risks for Africa’s biggest economy, Fitch Ratings has said. In a statement released to this effect, the rating agency said that while exchange rate liberalisation and improvements in the overall monetary policy framework could strengthen Nigeria’s credit profile by easing foreign- currency supply constraints, a recent loss of reform momentum and the constrained reserve position posed significant challenges.

This is just as it said uncertainty surrounded near $32 billion of ‘FX forwards, OTC futures, and currency swaps. The statement said: “The recent publication of consolidated financial statements to end-2022 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the first for many years, suggest the net reserve position may be weaker than we had anticipated.

The statements, which confirm sizeable liabilities, increase transparency around Nigeria’s reserves, but important gaps remain, preventing a reliable assessment of the net reserve position.”

The rating agency noted that when it affirmed Nigeria’s rating at ‘B-’ with a Stable Outlook in May, it stated that external finances were a key rating sensitivity, adding that it estimated that around 30 percent of Nigeria’s gross reserves (which were $37 billion at end-2022) comprised swaps with domestic banks, although it considered that some other reserves may be encumbered.

It, however, stated that: “The CBN financial statements indicate that liabilities at end-2022 include $7.5 billion of securities lending ($5.5 bil- lion of which is short term), though it is unclear whether the pledged assets are reserve- eligible and are included in the CBN’s gross reserve figure. “In addition, there is a $6.8 billion short-term liability from foreign-currency for- ward payables. Particular uncertainty surrounds near $32 billion of ‘FX forwards, OTC futures, and currency swaps,’ which are recorded as an off- balance-sheet ‘commitment’ but are not broken down.

This could include some non- deliverable contracts settled in Nigerian naira, which would not be a drain on reserves, as well as commitments of a longer tenor.” Furthermore, the rating agency stated that while it estimates that CBN swaps with domestic banks were $10 billion to $12 billion at end-2022, and are likely to remain close to that level, “there is less visibility on swaps it may have with international counter- parties.”

“We anticipate that most of these domestic swaps will continue to be rolled over, reflecting incentives for banks to invest the naira received in high-yielding sovereign securities and the sector’s limited reliance on swaps for foreign- currency liquidity given its sizeable foreign-currency placements with international banks,” it said in the statement.

Although Fitch said that the policy reform, especially fuel subsidy withdrawal and greater exchange rate flexibility, initiated since President Bola Tinubu assumed office on May 29, had proceeded more quickly than it had assumed in its May assessment, coupled with the fact that it considers the newly appointed cabinet, “particularly Finance Minister Wale Edun, as generally supportive of reform,” it noted that the reforms “face considerable socio-political resistance and progress is unlikely to be smooth, as highlighted by the government’s freezing of fuel prices in August.”

Similarly, the rating agency noted that while exchange-rate liberalisation should make it easier for Nigeria to attract capital inflows, domestic oil production, which is key to the health of the country’s external reserves, is still un- impressive.