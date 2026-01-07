Weak Rail Services To Force N1.7trn Logistics Burden On Importers

Nigerian importers are to continue to facing higher logistics costs in 2026 as cargo movement by road is estimated at N1.7 trillion annually, while rail cargo freighting is five per cent or N85 billion.

It was learnt that N60 trillion worth of imported cargoes was transported inland from Nigerian seaports by trucks in 2024 and N66 trillion in 2025.

The Sea Empowerment & Research Center (SEREC) noted in its latest economic outlook that from elementary studies and practical economics, while a single rail voyage of cargo evacuation can muster hundreds of thousands of cargo tonnage compared to thousands of trucks; the former is not only safer and cheap, the nation’s road networks suffer less tears and pressure, less accidents and freer flow of traffic compared with the trucking system.

The center raised the alarm over Nigeria’s weak reliance on rail transport for cargo evacuation, revealing that rail accounted for less than 5 per cent of total port cargo movement in 2025.

According to SEREC, “despite policy recognition of rail as the safest and most efficient mode for moving imports and highly flammable products such as petroleum products, the system remains underutilised.

Instead, trucking continues to dominate, with conglomerates like the Dangote Group and other large operators heavily investing in road-based haulage. “While SEREC’s position ordinarily reflects industry growth factors, the issue signposts a broader human and socio- economic safety concerns.

It is instructive that while road safety risks is higher with the controversial trucking system for port cargo evacuation including fuel tankers and heavy-duty trucks which have claimed countless lives through crashes and damaged infrastructures; the development also speaks of severe economic costs.

“This includes road congestion, higher logistics expenses, and accelerated wear on highways which undermines national productivity.” It noted that the neglect of the Nigerian rail system sidelined a mode that could reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance safety.

While government policy has long emphasized intermodal transport integration, saying that implementation remains weak. The center explained: “The development portends much more far reaching consequences as Nigeria’s reliance on trucks contrasts sharply with global best practices, where rail and pipelines play leading roles in moving bulk and hazardous cargo.

“Without functional intermodal connectivity, Nigerian ports will continue to face higher logistics costs, congestion risks, and limited regional dominance.

However, SEREC projected that 2026 could mark a turning point if rail integration is prioritised, sating that with port automation, foreign exchange stabilisation, and sustained maritime security gains already on the agenda, functional rail cargo evacuation could unlock significant growth.

It stressed: “Non-oil exports, which recorded double-digit increases in 2025, stand to benefit most from efficient inland transport. Among other benefits, the group posit that the regulation of trucking dominance to balance safety and efficiency and investing in intermodal infrastructure to reduce reliance on roads.

“Nigeria cannot afford to continue sacrificing lives and economic competitiveness on the altar of trucking convenience.” Recall that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)’s Deputy Director, Marketing and Commercial, Mr. Yemi Odunowo had said that only 140,120 tonnes of goods were freighted by railway in the first half of the year, cement topped the list with 35,880 tonnes of the shipment, while import and export containers was 85,600 tonnes, and other commodities accounted for 24,640 tonnes, all moved between Lagos and Ibadan.

On the narrow-gauge side, Odunowo said 13,010 tonnes were lifted, comprising 34,760 tonnes of import and export containers moved between Ebutemeta, Iddo, Ijoko, and APMT, as well as 2,250 tonnes of cement moved to Oshogbo and Ilorin, adding that in terms of frequency, the standard gauge recorded 26 trips for cement, 98 for import and export containers, and 17 for ENL cargoes, while the narrow gauge recorded 49 trips for containers and five for cement.

While noting that the performance demonstrates rail’s growing relevance in cargo evacuation from Lagos ports, Odunowo lamented the challenges still crippling operations.

However, he lamented that the corporation was grappling with shortages of locomotives and wagons, which severely limit the number of trips that can be made despite the high demand from shippers.