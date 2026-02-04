Weak Private Sector Credit Growth Spotlights Calls For Policy Easing

Weak Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) in the country has thrown the spotlight on the debate over whether the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should further ease its tight monetary policy stance or not, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

While the latest “Money and Credit statistics” recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), show that financial institutions’ total loans to the government rose sharply by 29.86 percent, or N7.87 trillion, to N34.22 trillion in December 2025 from N26.35 trillion in the preceding month, credit to the private sector, according to the data, increased slightly by 1.61 per cent, or N1.20 trillion, to N75.83 trillion in December 2025 from N74.63 trillion in the previous month.

In fact, the data also indicates that Year-On-Year, (YoY) credit to the private sector dropped by 2.80 per cent, or N2.19 trillion, from the N78.02 trillion recorded for December 2024.

Analysts note that although the weak PSCE might be attributable to the CBN still maintaining a tight monetary policy, the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had in November actually voted for a measure that was aimed at boosting credit to the private sector.

For instance, in a report released in December, analysts at FBNQuest Research said: “At its November meeting, the MPC reinforced its anti-inflation stance by maintaining policy rates at c.27 per cent, despite seven consecutive months of disinflation.

The committee acknowledged progress in curbing inflation but emphasised that current double-digit headline inflation remains elevated. “Consequently, it adopted a cautious stance on policy easing to avoid eroding the gains from previous tightening measures and to sustain the ongoing disinflationary trajectory.

To stimulate credit expansion to the real sector, the MPC eased financial conditions by adjusting the asymmetric corridor around the MPR. The corridor was widened to +50/-450bps from +250/-250bps. “The adjustment of the upper limit (Standing Deposit Facility) is significant, as it lowered the cost of accessing liquidity from the CBN, incentivising borrowing from the CBN, which could translate into increased lending to the private sector.

“By reducing the lower bound (Standing Deposit Facility) substantially, the committee aims to encourage banks to deploy liquidity toward productive economic activities rather than parking idle funds with the CBN.”

Elevated interest rates

However, while reacting to the latest “Money and Credit statistics released by the CBN last month, the analysts attributed the weak private sector growth recorded in December to “elevated interest rates” occasioned by the apex bank’s “restrictive monetary policy stance.”

They stated: “The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) most recent monetary and credit data shows that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) grew by 1.6 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to N75.8 trillion as at end-December 2025, a notable improvement from the 0.3 per cent MoM growth recorded the previous month.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, PSCE declined by -2.8 per cent YoY, marking the second consecutive monthly decline. “A major factor driving the contraction in credit growth to the real economy is elevated interest rates resulting from the monetary authorities’ restrictive monetary policy stance.

The data reflects lending across the entire banking system, including stateowned development institutions such as the Bank of Industry, as well as smaller credit providers such as microfinance banks and non-interest banks. Lending by deposit money banks accounts for 69 per cent of the total figure.

“Total credit by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), a narrower measure of PSCE covering commercial, merchant, and non-interest banks, rose by four per cent YoY to N58.2 trillion as at end June 2025, according to the CBN’s Q2 2025 Statistical Bulletin.

“While part of the N17.9 trillion difference can be attributed to reporting lags, a significant portion reflects credit extended by the central bank through its liquidity support facilities and development finance programmes. A smaller share also reflects lending by other institutions, including microfinance and mortgage banks. “In contrast to the YoY contraction in PSCE, broad money (M3) and M2 both increased by 9.8 per

The trajectory of monetary aggregates in 2026 is expected to be influenced by external conditions and fiscal operations. Changes in the naira value of foreign currency deposits, arising from exchange rate movements, will continue to influence monetary aggregates

cent YoY to N124.4 trillion. The small gap between the two reflects other liquid liabilities, primarily OMO bills. “The data also shows a sharp rise in credit to the government by 26 per cent YoY to N34.2 trillion. A key driver of this was the 29.9% MoM acceleration in credit growth in December.

Meanwhile, net foreign assets declined by one per cent YoY, largely reflecting the 14 per cent YoY and 9.8 per cent YoY increases in net domestic assets and broad money supply, respectively.”

Still, the analysts said they expect stronger PSCE growth this year, “as banks ramp up lending on the back of their expanded capital base and expectations of a mildly less restrictive monetary stance as the central bank gradually but cautiously eases monetary policy.”

5 MPC members wanted rate cut

Interestingly, personal statements written by MPC members at the Committee’s meeting in November, show that five of them voted for a 50-basis-point reduction in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 26.50 per cent.

For example, in her personal statement, Aku Odinkemelu, one of the MPC members that voted for a 50-basis-point reduction in the MPR, argued that Nigeria’s disinflation process had become entrenched and broad-based.

She pointed to seven consecutive months of headline inflation slowdown, improved food supply conditions, and continued external reserve accumulation, arguing that a modest rate cut would support recovery in the productive sectors without undermining price stability.

Similarly, Aloysius Ordu, in his personal statement, cited factors such, as Nigeria’s improved external position, stronger capital inflows, exchange rate stability and easing inflation, as reasons that should support a further rate cut.

For Bandele Amoo, MPR easing was necessary to address weak credit transmission to the real economy. While acknowledging persistent inflation risks, he argued that a small rate cut, backed by strict cash reserve requirements, could encourage banks to lend more effectively to productive sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, especially ahead of seasonal demand pressures.

Also making a case for a rate cut Lamido Yuguda, cited progress in inflation moderation, robust non-oil sector growth, and improving foreign reserves. He said the proposed cut was modest and forward-looking, aimed at consolidating growth momentum while maintaining monetary discipline.

Likewise, Prof Murtala Sagagi said that while the lagged effects of earlier monetary tightening were already delivering results, a calibrated reduction of the MPR would support inclusive growth, adding that adjusting the asymmetric corridor would prevent excess liquidity from destabilising the exchange rate or reigniting inflation.

CBN’s 2026 macroeconomic outlook

Indeed, its macroeconomic outlook for 2026 released in December, the CBN stated that: “Monetary conditions in 2026 are expected to be relatively loose in view of macroeconomic stability observed in 2025, as inflation and exchange rate risks pressures continue to subside.

In line with its price stability mandate, the Bank will deploy appropriate tools to anchor expectations, foster financial stability, and promote confidence in the economy. “The trajectory of monetary aggregates in 2026 is expected to be influenced by external conditions and fiscal operations.

Changes in the naira value of foreign currency deposits, arising from exchange rate movements, will continue to influence monetary aggregates. Nevertheless, the Bank’s policy stance, complemented by measures to stabilise the foreign exchange market, is expected to moderate the growth rate of monetary aggregates in 2026.

“Key measures include the technology strategy and collabo- rations between the NGX and Fed- eral Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, the zero per cent capital gains tax (CGT) for small businesses, and the N150 million exemption for retail investors. However, unanticipated shocks and uncertainties in the global economy may dampen investor confidence.”

Conclusion

Although the consensus among financial experts is that the CBN is likely to ease monetary policy in the near term, some analysts warn that unanticipated shocks in the domestic economy as well as global geopolitical risks could worsen inflationary pressures and compel the apex bank to revert to its tight monetary policy stance.