Weak Oil Price Prospects, Others Pose Risks To External Reserves’

Although Nigeria’s external reserves appear, in recent days, to have started reversing their January –April downward trend, factors such as weak oil price prospects, OPEC+ supply uncertainty, global inflation pressures and softer global growth expectations, still pose risks to reserve accumulation, FBNQuest Research has said.

The firm stated this in a report which focused on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) gross external reserves data for April 2025.

According to the report, “Nigeria’s gross official reserves fell by roughly $375 m monthon-month (M-o-M) to $37.9 billion as of the end of April 2025, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline.”

Noting that Year to Date (YTD), “the reserves are now down by $2.9 billion and are at their lowest since August 2024,” the report said: “The decline reflects a combination of external debt service payments and increased FX sales by the CBN, following reduced participation by FPI investors.”

It added: “Although early May 2025 data suggests a modest trend reversal, the broader reserve path remains vulnerable to external headwinds.”

Furthermore, the report stated: “According to FMDQ FX turnover data, FPI inflows continued to trend lower, slipping to $0.5 billion in April 2025 from $0.6 billion in March, $2.0bn in February, and $2.3 bn in January.

“As a result, the CBN has had to ramp up FX sales recently to support market liquidity and ensure orderly market conditions. “Encouragingly, in early May, the reserves posted a modest accretion of around $163 million as of May 6, 2025.

As at the end of April, Nigeria’s total reserves covered 9.5 months of merchandise imports and 7.9 months when including services, based on BoP data to September 2024.

In contrast, the external reserve positions of South Africa and Egypt have continued to trend upwards in recent months.

“South Africa’s international liquidity position rose by nearly $1.2 billion M-o-M to $64.3 billion in February, supported by an increase in the value of its gold reserves and gains in its forward position.

“Similarly, Egypt’s net external reserves grew by $343 million to a record $48.1 billion, boosted by increases in its gold holdings and SDR allocations.

“While May has opened with early signs of recovery, risks to Nigeria’s reserves persist, driven by weak oil price prospects, OPEC+ supply uncertainty, global inflation pressures, and softer global growth expectations.

New Telegraph reports that latest CBN data shows that the external reserves rose from $37.93 billion as at April 30 2025 to $38.33 billion as of May 15, 2025.

