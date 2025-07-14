Weak Global Growth Prospects, Others Threaten Nigeria’s External Reserves

Although Nigeria’s gross external reserves, after falling by $1.2 billion Month-on-Month (MoM) to $37.2 billion at the end of June ’2025, have been showing some early signs of recovery since the fourth of this month, they continue to remain susceptible to external shocks such as, “weaker-than-expected global growth prospects,” oil market volatility and uncertain OPEC+ supply dynamics, analysts at FBNQuest have said.

In a report released yesterday, the analysts attributed the improvement in the reserves, last week, to an increase in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows and reduced Foreign Exchange (FX) demand pressures, occasioned by a slowdown in import trade-related outflows.

They, however, noted that early signs indicate that import-related FX demand had started to recover in the past few days.

The analysts said: “The CBN’s latest data on gross official reserves shows that Nigeria’s gross reserves declined by $1.2 billion MoM to $37.2 billion at the end of Jun ’2025.

Excluding a brief uptick in May ‘2025, when it increased by approximately $515 m, the gross official reserves have steadily declined since Jan ‘2025.

Year-to-date, the reserves have declined by c.$3.7 billion, driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) interventions in the foreign exchange (FX) market and the repayment of external debt obligations.

Recent data from early July indicates a slight improvement, primarily attributed to enhanced foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows; however, the trajectory of reserves remains susceptible to external headwinds.”

They further stated: “According to FMDQ FX turnover data, FPI inflows improved from $0.5 million in Apr ’2025 to $1.1 billion in May ’2025, and almost $1.5 billion in Jun ’2025.

This trend has also been supported by reduced FX demand pressures, particularly due to a slowdown in import trade-related outflows.

However, there are early signs that import-related FX demand is beginning to recover in the past few days. “Nigeria’s total reserves covered 11.2 months of merchandise imports per the balance of payments for the 12 months to Dec ’2024 and 7.7 months when we add imported services.

“Looking beyond Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt’s international liquidity and external reserves have continued to strengthen in recent months.

“Notably, South Africa’s international liquidity position climbed by $413 m MoM to $65.2 bn, mainly driven by a $337 m rise in foreign currency reserves.

“Likewise, Egypt’s net foreign exchange reserves grew to $48.7 bn from $48.5 bn in May of 2025, primarily supported by a marked rise in diaspora remittances.”

The analysts also noted that the naira appreciated by 3.5 per cent MoM in June ’2025, to close at N1,532.0/USD at the official window, “driven by improved market sentiment.”