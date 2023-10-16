Weah Excited About AC Milan, Juventus Clash

Juventus forward, Timothy Weah has explained why the match between AC Milan and the club this weekend will mean so much to him.

Speaking during an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Pianeta Milan), the American winger explained that given the career that his dad had in Serie A, the match on Sunday holds a special importance to him.

His father, George Weah, played for Milan between 1995 and 2000 and became a cult hero, scoring around 50 goals for the Rossoneri.

Tim Weah arrived at Juventus this summer from Lille and is yet to make a serious impact at the club. It will be a very important game on Sunday for both sides, and Weah will also be coming up against two of his USA teammates, Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah.

“It will be a very special match, I can’t wait. Obviously, my father has an important part in the Rossoneri, so this match has a special meaning for my family. It will also be great to challenge two national teammates like Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah,” he said.

Juventus is expecting to be without three important players; Dusan Vlahovic, Danilo, and Federico Chiesa. That could give Milan the edge.