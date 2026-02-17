WEAC Records Low Pass Of 42.17% In Private Candidates CB-WASSCE 2025

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, recorded a 42.17 per cent pass rate in the results of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2025 Second Series, released on Monday.

The results showed that 27,727 candidates, representing 42.17 per cent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

A total of 65,752 candidates, 32,005 males (48.68%) and 33,747 females (51.32%) sat for the examination, which took place across the country between Tuesday, November 11, and Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

The release of the results was announced in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Department and signed by the Acting Head of Public Affairs, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina, on behalf of the Head of National Office (HNO), Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut.

Out of the total number of candidates, 61,943 (94.21%) had their results fully processed and released, while 3,809 candidates (5.79%) had a few subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to them. The examination body stated that efforts were being made to complete the processing promptly to enable all affected candidates to receive their full results.

Furthermore, the results of 1,899 candidates (2.89% of the total) were being withheld in connection with reported cases of examination malpractice. “The cases are being investigated, and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination. The Committee’s decisions will be communicated directly to the affected candidates,” the statement said.

In analyzing candidate performance, WAEC noted that out of the 65,752 candidates who sat for the examination, 33,989 candidates (51.69%) obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

WAEC explained that this analysis could not be directly compared with the WASSCE for School Candidates, as the Private Candidates examination population consists of candidates outside the school system. The percentage of candidates in this category who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, in the 2023 and 2024 Second Series were 44.29 per cent and 53.64 per cent, respectively, indicating a marginal decrease of 11.47 per cent in performance.

The statement urged candidates to check their results on www.waecdirect.org before visiting the Digital Certificate platform (www.waec.org) to access digital copies of their certificates, which have been released along with the results. Candidates are required to apply online for the printing of hard copies of their certificates through the WAEC Certificate Request Portal (e-Certman).

“All candidates who sat for the examination are advised to check their results carefully and take necessary actions as required,” the statement added.