We work to lure more Northern women into sports –Hussaina Nagogo

Chairperson of the Nasarawa State Women’s Football League, Nasarawa Amazons, Hajiya Hussaina Nagogo, said in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, that her background as a retired basketball player helped her career as a sports administrator in a northern state. Excerpts…

You played basketball at the national level; would you say the quality was the same as the present generation?

I don’t think much has changed in terms of playing; though I have yet to watch the present crop of players play, I think we have come a long way. We have seen the encouragement that basketball management is giving to this state. Apart from football, I don’t think there’s any sport as organised as basketball. They have hosted a number of competitions in this state, which I happened to attend even though I didn’t attend for long because of my schedule. I think they are doing a lot and they are improving, and I know we will get there gradually.

We used to have some very vibrant players, but I didn’t see some of them here. But with the commitment of the strong management team, who are doing everything to ensure that the game goes to the heights that people are expecting, We know that with women, our cultural and religious background will not allow these things to happen, but it is happening now, and we are happy.

You just mentioned the cultural and religious background; it has always been difficult for women to participate in sports in some parts of the country. In the West, it is always about education and in the North, religion, How are you able to stay afloat despite your religious background?

You can see that many of the girls here know that such things should not disturb them. They have been given every encouragement. I am a Muslim, and I come from this state (Nasarawa). I started playing when it was Benue/Plateau. We came to Plateau, then we came down to this place, though when I came down to this place already, I had stopped playing active basketball.

Even when I came here, we used to have a veterans basketball team, which I used to participate in, but I just stopped recently. I think with this encouragement, if they see it, it will help the girls and the parents. I hope when I have time, I will encourage some of these girls to come out since we have a team that is on it. We will try our best to see that we bring them out of this thought that being from this part of the country doesn’t mean they can’t play. We will do our best in that respect.

People think you must be very tall before you can play basketball, but now we have people under 7 feet. Personally, for you, what was it like?

It was fantastic, my height didn’t stop me from doing anything. I have positions that I played. I played guard, I can play anywhere and that has helped me to play anywhere. I have the speed and concentration which was good for me. Even when I was playing, I captained my team in Plateau State. You can see how far I have gone which helped me get to the national team in 1981.

You played for D’tigress. How long were you with them?

It was a competition we went to in Denmark. It was a national competition. I was small then, but I made it. I started playing when I was in school. I must say, I have been an active participant in almost all sports, but basketball was my very best sport. It was basketball that got me engaged in the ministry I am in today.

You mentioned D’Tigress then; the team just won their fourth consecutive Afrobasket title. If you had that type of encouragement, would you have reached those heights?

Yes, you have said it all. I told you that the encouragement and the crop of people there are changing, like Musa Kida, who is the president. We happen to play sometimes in ABU, Zaria. We will play, coming all the way from Plateau State. They have been to the other side before, and now they are managing the game they love a lot. TJ (Tijani Umar) was there from Bauchi, and we used to play at their university. I know all these people. It has been long, but if they see me, they will know me.

What was the transition like from basketball to football as you are now the chairperson of Nasarawa Amazons FC?

It’s administration, and you know, when I retired a long time ago, I joined the ministry. The fact is, when we were in Plateau, I used to manage football. I was combining and taking part in so many games. Even when I was in Plateau, I was playing and administering some other sports. As I told you, we have few women participating in these things, so whenever anything comes up, my name is always ahead, and they will ask me to come down.

Nasarawa Amazons have been one of the top teams in the women’s league, how did you turn this club around and what is the future for the Amazons?

We have a very committed technical crew, and the government is also doing a lot to develop this game, and they are doing their best. We can’t say that because we haven’t won the league, we are bad. All of us can’t win the league at the same time, but we have won a number of trophies and league competitions as well. I think we are good to go and will continue to improve.

The league will start very soon, what should we expect from the Nasarawa Amazons?

As I have told you, we are training really hard because this is another year for the CAF competition for women. We are really looking forward to it. We lost the last two years and we are looking forward to the 2023–2024 season to represent the country and the state. For the financial side and also for the name of the state, which everyone will be proud of.