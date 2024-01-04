We Won’t Toy with Amotekun – S/West Govs

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said the governors of the Southwest geo-political zone will not toy with the funding of the South West Security Network (SWSN) codenamed Amotekun Corps.

Aiyedatiwa spoke when Commanders and officers of South West Security Network (SWSN) held a candlelight walk for the Generalissimo the formation, the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a mark of honour to him.

The commanders from all the five Southwest states with some of their officers walked from the spot to the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka chanting songs in praise of Akeredolu who initiated the idea to prevent kidnapping, farmers and herders clashes, and other crimes in the zone.

Speaking with the Commanders, Governor Aiyedatiwa promised them that all governors in Southwest states would not toy with the formation that Akeredolu started, assuring that the security of life and property in the region would not be taken for granted.

Leading all the Corps commanders, the Corps Commander, Ondo State Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye through the streets, he said the formation had come to stay and all states in the region were poised to continue protecting the region from criminals.

His words “The Corps commanders of Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun and myself along with hundreds of their men came to pay solidarity visit to the government and good people of Ondo State on the loss of our amiable governor who has been the front leader of Amotekun Corps.

“We have met all the governors and all of them have shown their solidarity to the people of Ondo State. All the Corps commanders traveled from their various states today, that’s the essence of the 5km walk we embarked on today.

“The good work he (Akeredolu) had done is mainly in the security system in South-West. We all knew what the security situation was before the creation of Amotekun, that’s about three years ago, and we are living testimony of the fact that security in the southwest has greatly improved. We are resolute in continuing the good work that he started. That’s our contribution to immortalising him as our great leader.

“We already have the reassurance from the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa that he will continue the good work that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was doing in Amotekun. So, we don’t have any fear at all.

Corps Commander from Oyo State, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju noted that Amotekun Corps would continue operating, saying it has matured greatly.

He said Amotekun Corps has passed the stage which could pose fear that it could collapse because it has grown over the years.