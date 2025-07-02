We Wont Tolerate More Killings, Ogoni Youths Warn Fulani

Ogoni youths under the auspices of Coalition of Rivers State Youth Bodies (CORYB), have warned Fulani herdsmen in their communities that they will no longer tolerate more killings, urging them to go about their business or leave.

The youths, who protested yesterday at the headquarters of the Rivers State Police command in Port Harcourt, accused the Fulani herdsmen of fuelling insecurity in their communities.

They carried different placards, with messages calling for the police to intervene for Ogoni People’, and the need for the police to enforce the law prohibiting open grazing in Rivers State.

The Leader of the protest and Chairman of CORYB, Comrd Imeabe Savour Oscar said the Ogonis are sick and tired of the incessant killings of their kinsmen by Fulani herdsmen, stressing that the time has come for them to end their killings.

He called on the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju at the Police Headquarters, director of DSS and the Sole Administrator of the State at Government House Gate, to intervene and save the lives and property of Ogoni people.