We Won’t Rest Until You Get Justice, FG Assures Victims of Plateau Attacks

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday sympathised with the victims of the Christmas Eve killings in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State by terrorists. The hoodlums killed over 100 persons and destroyed 221 houses. Shettima, who visited some of the communities affected, said the Federal Government had put modalities in place to bring the perpetrators to book. He said: “The government is here to deliver justice, which is the path to our collective unity and peace.

“We will not rest until you all access justice and end the security challenges confronting this state.” The former Borno State governor said President Bola Tinubu “is deeply shaken by this tragedy and shares in this unspeakable sorrow that has shattered the joy of Christmas across the country”. He added: “When one community bleeds, the entire nation feels the pain. The pain we feel now transcends ethnicity or religion, geography or politics. The grief that binds us is a testament to our shared humanity, not differences.”

Shettima further said: “We cannot fathom the depth of this grief beyond the experience of the bereaved. “We can only offer to assuage your pain. What has happened to you is a funeral for the entire nation. Our hearts bleed alongside yours, our dear brothers and sisters in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, and all over Plateau State.” He appealed to the people to resist “the temptation to succumb to sectional divisions or the poisonous rhetoric of hatred towards” their fellow citizens while assuring that the government is set out to ensure justice and security for them.

“This violence persists due to this dangerous practice of treating criminals as ambassadors of their group, where the law is taken into our hands, and where protection fails. But this is not the case now. This is a promise.”