We Won’t Rest Until LP Take Over Govt – Abure

Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) has promised to ensure the party seizes control of Nigeria and offers competent leadership.

Abure gave the assurance after meeting with Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and members of the LP National Working Committee (NWC) in Umuahia, the State capital.

He said, “We will not rest until we are able to take over the government and provide the people with quality leadership that will work for the country.

“How do you reconcile a situation where we export crude oil only to import refined products at high costs? Nigeria’s problem is bad leadership, and once we get it right, every other thing will be fixed.

READ ALSO:

“Today, you can see that Nigeria is not moving as it should. A bag of rice sells for N120,000 while the minimum wage is N30,000. A tuber of yam that previously sold for N500 is now N1200.

“Life has become very difficult in Nigeria; security challenges are enormous; inflation is very high; unemployment is increasing, and people now find it increasingly difficult to feed. This is the reality in Nigeria today under the APC Government.

“We will provide a leadership that will fight poverty and fight hunger; a leadership that will empathize with the people and liberate them.”