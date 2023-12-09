We Won’t Leave Any Part Of Nigeria Out of Dev’t –Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that no part of the country would be left out in the President Bola Tinubu administration’s quest for development. He said doing this was the only way through which peace, unity and development could be fostered in the country.

Shettima gave the assurance yesterday when he played host to a traditional ruler from Mangu in Plateau State, the Mishkahan Mwaghavul, HRH John Hirse, who led a team on a courtesy call to his office at the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President assured the delegation that peace would be restored in Mangu in the shortest possible time, noting that the President was on top of the situation and thus the inevitable return of peace to all troubled parts of the country.

He said: “The crisis in Plateau State has nothing to do with religion. It is just for us to understand ourselves and coexist peacefully with one another. “Plateau State is a blessed land with both Muslims and Christians. What binds us together supersedes what divides us.

“This administration will deploy all resources towards addressing all the political contradictions in the bid to restore peace and harmony in the State. “We are going to ad- dress, by the grace of God, all the internal contradictions, the political connotations and even the ethnic undertones which are part of the conflict and ensure we find a lasting solution.