We Won’t Joke With Nigerians’ Survival –NLC

…Says Interventions In All Sectors’ll Curb Effects Of Subsidy Removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would not trade the survival of Nige- ria and Nigerians for anything, including playing to the wishes of the government or interested parties. This was in response to insinuations that past leaderships of the NLC and the Federal Government has been mounting pressure on Congress to show some understanding with government’s policies, which were drowning Nigerians in poverty, sufferings and hardship.

NLC’s Head of Information and Public Affairs, Comrade Benson Upah, who spoke with our Correspondent in Abuja, however, insisted that regardless of its position not to let Nigerians down, Congress has high regard for its past leaders as well as instituted authorities. He said: ” Our past leaders have our utmost respect. We also acknowledge and respect the authority of the Federal Government of Nigeria. However, we cannot trade the survival of Nigerians for this; meaning that the survival of Nigerians comes first.

“For us to be on the same page, they too have to consider the survival of Nigerians. That is our primary concern.” Proffering solutions to the hard times the removal of fuel subsidy has thrown at Nigerians, the NLC reiterated its advice to the Federal Government to ensure interventions were put in place in all sectors to cushion the effects that would trail the increase in petrol pump price, as all sectors of the country, both formal and informal would be greatly affected across boards of daily survival.

It regretted that as predicted, unimaginable and unprecedented hardship, sorrow, anguish and suffering have been unleashed upon Nigerian workers and the masses. “Workers wages, allowances and other conditions inevitably need enhancement but workers are not the only Nigerians affected by this and so, interventions should be made across all sectors to benefit the informal sector worker, the peasant farmer in the village and all people, who live in Nigeria across board.

“In furtherance of that, we did say let’s look at the issue of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) that could bring down substantially the cost associated with transportation. We also said do intervention in the education and health sector, do intervention in the housing sector. We actually outlined them.

So, for us, it is not a one-off thing.” Commenting on the proposed N500 Billion palliatives by the government to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal as well as the N70 billion proposed for the National Assembly from the palliative fund, NLC maintained that it rejects any attempt by government to rob the poor and pay the rich.