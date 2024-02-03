We Won’t Compromise Professionalism, Discipline Under Any Circumstances – GOC 8 Div

The General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Godwin Mutkut has reminded the military personnel that professional discipline must not be compromised in its operations under any circumstances.

Mutkut stated this at the 2023 annual West African Social Activities (WASA) event at the Giginya Barracks, 26 Battalion parade ground, Sokoto.

“I wish to remind personnel on the need to always be professional when carrying out assigned tasks, discipline must not be compromised under any circumstance”,

” We must always be security conscious, monitor and report any strange and unusual occurrences to appropriate authorities”.

The WASA is an event usually organized to mark the end of a year’s training activities in the Nigerian Army and to usher in activities for the next year.

Mutkut who is also the Commander of Joint Taskforce NorthWest Operation Hadarin Daji, noted that remarkable improvement in the division’s operational and administrative performances, especially in the areas bordering on training and other requisite interventions boosted troops’ fighting morale.

“The high standard of professionalism exhibited during Exercise SAFE CONDUCT of last year’s General elections including other Combat Exercises under Operation HADARIN DAJI within 8 Division Area of Responsibility was commendable”,

Furthermore, troops’ welfare and infrastructural development within the 8 Division also received priority attention as multiple intervention projects were executed and commissioned.

Prominent among the projects are, the newly constructed 8 Division Headquarters Complex, the Commander’s official residence, the newly asphalted 1 km road in Giginya Cantonment, renovation of 12 Blocks at Corporal and below Quarters to mention but a few.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja for his unwavering support to the 8 Division, especially in the areas of infrastructure and troops’ welfare.

Mutkut assured that his next line of action is to consolidate on the many successes recorded in 2023 and will continue to key into the COAS’ command philosophy which is to “Transform the Nigerian Army into a Well –Trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force towards Achieving Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmed Aliyu said Sokoto State is one of the States in the North West country facing numerous security challenges ranging from banditry, cattle rustling, kidnap for ransom, and drug abuse among others.

Aliyu represented by the Special Adviser on Security, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), said it was the efforts of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army and other relevant security agencies that most of these security challenges were brought to the lowest ebb in the state.

Though we still experience occasional incursions in the rural areas by bandits, cattle rustlers and other criminal elements with all hands on deck all the challenges will be surmounted.

He commended the Nigerian Army for their efforts at seeing that the gallant troops work and exhibit renewed vigour with a lot of commitment as they confront security challenges in Sokoto State.

The governor said he mobilized the populace and requested them to avail the military of all information available to enable the troops to conduct their operations without hitches in the state.

According to him, his administration recently donated operational vehicles to the Division and established a local state security outfit to support the efforts of the security agencies.

While assuring that the state government is always ready and willing to support all the security agencies in a collective effort to achieve lasting peace in the state.