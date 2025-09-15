We Won’t Beg You To Play, Atalanta Boss Blasts Lookman

The management of Italian club, Atalanta, is growing disillusioned over Ademola Lookman’s poor attitude which has kept him out of the team since his proposed move out of the club failed to materialise.

Lookman, who played for the Super Eagles in recent World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa, was again left out of Atalanta’s squad for their Serie A match against Lecce yesterday. The club’s top officials say they are not happy with his attitude and focus. Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi, speaking to DAZN, said that while Lookman is an important player, the club expects full commitment from everyone.

“We know how important Lookman is to Atalanta, but the club has some very basic principles,” Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi told DAZN “It’s about players having to be ready to give 100 percent for this shirt and be completely focused on our task, because a l l matches are difficult.” Atal a n t a c o a c h Ivan Juric also spoke on the matter, saying he will not beg any player to play for the team.

“We will not beg anyone to play. The team comes first,” Juric said firmly. Lookman, 26, joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig in 2022 and has been one of the club’s top performers. However, his recent desire to leave has created tension between him and the club.