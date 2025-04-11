We Won’t Be Distracted, We’ll Rebuild Labour Party, Usman Assured Leaders

Share

The Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, has assured party leaders and members of the commitment of her committee to rebuild and grow the party for victory.

In a message she personally signed, Usman said Wednesday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and stakeholders’ engagement marked a significant moment in the life of the party.

“It was a gathering filled with purpose and clarity, and I was truly honoured to be present among eminent leaders and committed stakeholders,” she said.

The National Chairperson described the meeting as “both timely and necessary, as we work collectively to fortify the foundations of our party build unity among our ranks, and refocus on our enduring mission – building a new Nigeria that works for all.”

She expressed gratitude to party leaders for the resolution passed at the NEC meeting, and for appointing her the Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party.

She noted that this was followed with the formal visit to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the presentation of the Supreme Court judgement affirming the legitimacy of the party’s leadership transition and the outcome of NEC proceedings.

“This is more than a procedural step; it is a demonstration of our collective commitment to due process, internal democracy, and the transparent governance that the Nigerian people rightfully expect from us. “I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to all members of the Labour Party, the leadership of the NLC and TUC, the Obidient Movement and every Nigerian who continues to believe in this movement.

“To our leader and presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, your steadfastness and integrity continue to inspire millions. “I reaffirm my commitment to the values and vision that define the Labour Party, a party of the people, for the people.

“Now is not the time for distraction or division. Now is the time to build, with unity, courage, and a deep love for our country.” And in a related development, the Senator representing Anambra central, Victor Umeh, has said the Supreme Court has ended Julius Abure’s tenure as National Chairman of the Labour Party, restoring the party to the position originally taken by INEC.

Speaking on Prime Time, a programme on Arise News on Wednesday night, Umeh said INEC had earlier stopped recognising Abure and party officials elected with him, having determined that their tenure had expired.

“Before this matter went to court, you have to understand that INEC had taken a position on the leadership of the Labour Party and had ceased to deal with them as officers of the party,” he said.

