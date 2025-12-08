We Won’t Allow New Comers Destroy PDP – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has disclosed that he, alongside other founding members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), will not sit idly and allow those who joined PDP from other parties to destroy the main opposition party.

The governor of Rivers State spoke on Sunday, during the 104th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led faction of the party held at the minister’s official residence in Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting, Wike faulted the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the party for breaching court judgments by conducting what he described as an “illegal convention”, urging that the party must respect judicial processes if it hopes to regain public confidence.

The Minister cast aspersions on the faction for violating two substantive judgments of the Federal High Court, which he said had ruled on the matter, yet they proceeded to hold their own convention and later approached a State High Court to seek recognition.

“You went to a State High Court to sue the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), asking that the convention must take place.

“You got an ex parte order to override judgments of the Federal High Court. How do you disobey two final judgements and still claim leadership?” he asked.

Wike further stated that the same group returned to another court, seeking validation after failing to comply with lawful rulings.

“You had the convention without obeying the court, and now you are back asking a Federal High Court to recognise you. If INEC already recognised you, what exactly are you going to court for?” he asked.

The FCT minister warned that such actions could jeopardise the future of the party, stressing that leaders must not allow selfish interests to destroy the political platform that has existed since 1998.

“We must not allow our party to die. Leadership requires commitment and honesty, not propaganda. If we don’t respect our own laws, how do we earn respect from Nigerians?” Wike asked.

He called on the party faithful to support lawful leadership and unite to rebuild the PDP in line with democratic principles and judicial integrity.

Meanwhile, participants at the meeting urged the party’s NEC to constitute a Caretaker Committee to guide the party forward on grounds that the tenure of the current National Working Committee (NWC) expires on Tuesday.

Responding, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, emphasised that the transition plan aligns with the party’s constitution to ensure administrative continuity, unity, and stability across all structures of the party.

Ohuabunwa said the move was one of several measures designed to consolidate internal reforms, restore confidence among members, and strengthen compliance with the rule of law.

He also highlighted the ongoing establishment of caretaker leadership in certain states and zones, such as Anambra and the South-East — where congresses could not be held earlier — describing these efforts as necessary to prevent leadership gaps and enhance party organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the end of the meeting, the NEC constituted a National Caretaker Committee as the tenure of the current NWC ends on Tuesday.

The 13-member Caretaker Committee, with Abdulrahman Mohammed as Chairman and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu as Secretary, would run the affairs of the party, pending the conduct of a national convention.

The NEC also appointed Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN) as National Legal Adviser and Umar Bature as National Organising Secretary.

Other members were Dr Kyari Grema, Janguda Mohammed, Okechukwu Osuana, Sen. Nwogu Olaka, Sen. Sandy Onor, Prof. Adenike Ogunse, Bisi Kolawole, Deji Doherty, and Dr Ibrahim Aboki.

The caretaker committee has been mandated to run the affairs of the party for a period of 60 days, during which all pending congresses should be conducted, and a national convention should be held. (NAN)