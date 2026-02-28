We Won’t Allow APC Destroy PDP – Bode George

…as new Lagos chair pledges strong commitment to party’s ideals.

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has charged the new executive of the party in the state not to allow anti-democracy elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destroy the party. Speaking at the inauguration of the new executive on Friday, George said that he is not bothered because the PDP is the only true national party in the country today.

According to George, APC is just a coalition of strange bed fellows. “At least, you can see how our congressesward, council, state – and convention were conducted. “Can you say the same of APC? Their current National Chairman and other NWC members were imposed. Last year, the former national chairman was just told to leave the office within two hours. Is that democracy?

“Because APC is threatened with the way we conducted our convention in Ibadan, they are now using INEC to truncate that process. “But, Nigerians know their undemocratic game plan. That is why voters who have suffered from APC’s bad policies are waiting to re-elect PDP in 2027. “PDP is better organised than APC.

That is why we are inaugurating the Lagos State exco of our party, led by Dr. Fawole, today. They are people of integrity and we are going to support them. I appeal to our members not to panic. The challenge PDP is facing today is temporary.”

In his acceptance speech, the new state chairman of the party, Amos Fawole, expressed his strong commitment to the ideals of the party Fawole noted that the in auguration was not merely a ceremonial transition, but also a solemn covenant, a collective agreement to reposition the party, reawaken hope among the people, rescue the state through purposeful, people centred politics.

He said that the event marked a significant step in the party’s shared resolve to free Lagos from political stagnation and to challenge governance that has fallen short of the people’s expectations. He said: “This moment is both an honour and a burden. The people of Lagos are watching. Party faithful are expectant. The youths are impatient for opportunity.”