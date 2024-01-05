We Won’t Abandon Projects Started With Tax-Payers’ Money, Says Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said that his administration would not abandon any projects initiated with taxpayers money. The minister, who dis- closed this yesterday when he inspected priority projects in Abuja, said while it is impossible to give attention to all necessary projects, anyone that has received executive approval, and backed up by budgetary allocation, would be completed.

Wike disclosed that many of the projects he has vowed to complete “for the benefit of residents,” were started by the previous administration but has to be completed because they were initiated with tax-payers money. “Since government is a continuum, it will be waste- ful of tax-payers money for us to abandon any project, just because we didn’t initiate them,” Wike said.

He noted that already the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of Economy has released up to 50 per cent of the approved national supplementary budget for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). According to him, his frequent inspection of the projects was to ensure that qual- ity was not compromised. He added that there was need to pay closer attention to contractors executing the various projects, to ensure adherence to agreed dates of delivery.

He added that he cannot afford to fail, bearing in mind that there is in existence a presidential mandate to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government on performance. Wike assured that with the support his administration is enjoying from President Bola Tinubu, all the projects will be completed as scheduled.