We Withdrew Formation Of Private Hisbah For Sake Of Kano’s Peace – Ganduje

Former Kano State Governor and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the decision to withdraw plans to establish an independent Hisbah Command was taken in good faith and in the interest of peaceful coexistence in Kano State.

The proposed outfit, known as Hisbah Fisabilillahi, was conceived as a platform to absorb over 12,000 disengaged personnel of the government-owned Kano State Hisbah Board.

However, the Coordinator and brain behind the initiative, Dr. Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, said in a statement issued on Monday that the plan was suspended to allow peace to prevail in the state.

According to the statement, the decision followed a stakeholders’ meeting involving representatives from the 44 local government areas of Kano State, held at the Tinubu Campaign Office in Kano.

It explained that Ganduje decided to step back after widespread public reactions and concerns over the proposed formation of an independent Hisbah outfit, which he said was conceived in good faith and without political motives.

The statement noted that key stakeholders, including the Kano State Government, the Department of State Services (DSS), and Dr. Ganduje himself, intervened in the matter with the aim of preserving peace and stability in the state.

It added that stakeholders resolved to suspend the initiative to allow the state government review the disengagement of some Hisbah personnel and address the issue through dialogue and mutual understanding.

The statement further reaffirmed respect for the legally established Kano State Hisbah Board and expressed commitment to supporting constituted security agencies in maintaining law and order, as well as protecting lives and property across Kano State and Nigeria at large.

It would be recalled that the Kano State Government had earlier issued an executive order banning the establishment of any independent Hisbah outfit linked to the initiative, with a stern warning that violators would face decisive action.