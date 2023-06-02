We Were Forced To Sign Presidential Election Result Sheets, Atiku’s Witnesses Tell Tribunal

The first witness of the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in his petition against the election of President Bola Tinubu yesterday told the Presidential Election Petition Court that he and other agents of the party were forced to sign the result sheets of the last presidential election in their separate polling units and at the State level.

The witness, Captain Joe Agada (rtd) revealed that they signed the result sheets under duress when it became clear that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC would not avail them of the result sheets.

In his evidence in Chief, Captain Agada who claimed to be Kogi State Collation Officer for PDP in the February 25 presidential poll alleged that ballot papers and result sheets were manipulated by compromised Electoral officers in collusion with agents of other political party.

Led in evidence by Ati- ku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche SAN, the witness alleged that he was present in several polling units where Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS were manipulated in favour of a particular party.

Agada specifically revealed that he visited over 20 polling units in two Senatorial Districts of Kogi State and watched where firms EC8A, EC8B and EC8C were signed under duress by the PDP agents as a condition for the agents to be issued with the result sheets.

Under cross examination by INEC’S counsel, Abdullahi Aliyu SAN, the witness claimed to have voted at Ogugu in Olamaboro but that he was allowed to move round to monitor the election be- cause of the Special Election Duty Tag provided him by INEC.

Also under cross examination by Chief Akin Olujimi SAN, counsel to President Tinubu, the witness maintained that he endorsed the collated State Result of the election when the reality dawned on him that he would be denied a copy of the result sheet.

Answering a question, Captain Agada who admitted giving evidence for Atiku in 2019 admitted that he did not put his grievances against the election in his witness deposition on oath. Similarly cross examined by Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN on behalf of the All Progressives Congress APC, the witness admitted basing his report on the information supplied him by other agents of the party.

In his own evidence, another witness, Dr. Solarin Sunday Adekunle, the Ogun State Collation Officer said that he refused to sign the collated results in protest against electoral malpractices. He specifically alleged that election results were allegedly inflated I prompting him to decline signing the result sheets.

The third witness, Uzoma Nkem Abonta told the Court that the election was a nullity on account of so many irregularities, discrepancies and non-compliance with rules of the election. Abonta said because INEC failed to electronically transmit elections results, what was declared did not reflect the genuine wish of the peo- ple of Abia State.

Meanwhile, further hearing in the petition has been shifted till today. In a related development , the tribunal yesterday told lawyers of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to stop wasting its time.

The Justices warned the lawyers over their inability to effectively coordinate the tendering of documents for the case yesterday. The development made the case face another set- back at the proceeding which lasted for about four hours.