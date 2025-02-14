We Want To Transition 1m Households To Eco-Friendly Cooking Solutions – Minister

Share

In 2021, over 83 per cent of Nigerians lacked access to clean cooking technologies and fuel. The lack of access to clean cooking energy has implications for achieving Nigeria’s health, air quality, climate, gender, and equity goals.

Air pollution

The Global Burden of Disease study estimates that more than 128,000 people died in Nigeria in 2019 from household air pollution from the use of solid fuels.

Reeling out her achievements and those in the pipeline to mark her 100 days in office, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan SuleimanIbrahim, noted that Nigeria’s participation at COP29 in Azerbaijan provided a platform to engage the international community on gender-responsive climate action.

“Women are at the frontline of climate change impacts, and we are ensuring that their voices, solutions, and leadership are integrated into climate adaptation and mitigation strategies. In this regard, we are working to transition one million households from firewoodbased cooking to clean and sustainable energy solutions.

“Nigeria will be making a bold and unified appearance at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) scheduled for March in New York, and we are working to lead the global conversation on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“For the first time, six high-impact sessions have been designed, covering women’s leadership and empowerment, financial inclusion, and child protection.

This will mark a historic moment for Nigeria, as we shift from passive participation to active leadership in global gender advocacy,” she informed.

Partnerships

On strengthening governance and institutional partnerships, the minister noted that the ministry knows the importance of collaboration and has strengthened engagement with state governments, holding multiple sessions with Commissioners for Women Affairs across all 36 states.

This has led to improved synergy, knowledge exchange, and policy alignment, ensuring that our national programmes are effectively implemented at the state level.

“To further enhance coordination, we have convened the HighLevel Presidential Advisory Council on Women and Girls (HLAC). This council will drive and coordinate the implementation of genderfocused programmes, ensuring that women and girls remain at the centre of national development efforts.”

The minister stressed that her first 100 days in office have been marked by bold decisions, strategic partnerships and measurable impact.

However, the work ahead is even greater, and our commitment to transforming the lives of women and children remains resolute.

This administration, under President Bola Tinubu understands that gender equality is not an option; it is the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“To achieve our goals, we need stronger partnerships, faster implementation, and a unified approach to gender and social development. We must ensure that our policies are fully implemented, that resources are mobilised, and that every woman and child in Nigeria is given the opportunity to thrive.

The time for incremental progress is over. The time for bold action is now. "This provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the journey so far, share key milestones achieved, and reaffirm our commitment to women and children's empowerment, pro

We must drive a transformational agenda that truly empowers, protects, and uplifts those we serve

tection, family advancement, and the inclusion of vulnerable groups in Nigeria's national development agenda."

Different approach

She affirms that the ministry cannot afford to operate as usual. “I vividly recall the day I held a four-year-old girl in my arms, trembling with fear after surviving the unacceptable horrors of abuse. In her eyes, I saw not just pain but a silent plea for protection, for justice, and for a future she could believe in.

That moment changed me forever – it reminded me of the urgency of our mission to protect and nurture every child.”

On driving the transformational agenda, she said: “With over 100 million Nigerian women and girls, and millions more children and vulnerable populations looking to us for leadership, action, and results, we must drive a transformational agenda that truly empowers, protects, and uplifts those we serve.

We must move from policies to action, from conversations to measurable impact, and from incremental progress to bold systemic reforms.”

Suleiman-Ibrahim stated that the ministry’s actions are guided by a Strategic Plan of Action, which has been meticulously developed to drive impactful interventions.

“The work of the Ministry of Women Affairs is guided by Nigeria’s international commitments and national policies, which serve as the foundation for our interventions.

We continue to lead the implementation of the National Gender Policy (2021), the National Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy, the Child Rights Act (2003), the National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security, and other critical frameworks.

At the international level, our mandate aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, and the AU Maputo Protocol, among others.

These frameworks provide a clear direction for our efforts, and under a renewed vision, we are accelerating their implementation to drive meaningful results.

“At the core of our efforts is a bold and ambitious vision – to empower 10 million women economically by 2027, ensuring they play a vital role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

This aligns with President Tinubu’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, where women are key contributors to national productivity. We have already taken decisive steps toward achieving this, with the commencement of implementation of the World Bank supported Nigeria for Women Scale-Up Project, which targets 4.5 million women across all 36 states and the FCT.

Through financial literacy, business development, and cooperative structures, we will be equipping women with the tools they need to build sustainable enterprises and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.”

Economic empowerment

On Advancing Women’s Economic Empowerment she noted that economic empowerment remains one of the most effective ways to uplift women and dismantle systemic barriers that limit their potential.

“Recognising this, the MOWASARA Accelerated Skills Acquisition Programme, in collaboration with WEMA Bank, is set to train 500,000 women in key areas, including vocational skills, business entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion.

The first phase of the programme is currently underway in Kano State, with 2,500 women being trained at the Ministry of Women Affairs Centre in Dederi and the Kano Hospitality & Tourism Institute in Gyadi-Gyadi.

