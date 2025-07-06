We Want To Support Govt To Reduce Crime –Pastor Chukwuma

Pastor Hilary Chukwuma Akpu is the Regional Overseer in charge of Trademore Regional Headquarters, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Lugbe, Abuja. Also, he is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nuga Best International Limited, NUGA Medical Co. Limited, Nuga Best West Africa Limited and Nuga Hospital Limited. In this interview, he talks about how he came into providing shelter for stranded ex- inmates after serving their terms in Custodial Centres, how his organisation has transformed lives of former villains, who now preach and bring people to Christ.

How did Chify Rehabilitation Centre start and what is the vision behind it?

Actually, most people find themselves in prison because of the influence of friends. I knew had some friends when I lived in Lagos between 1999 and 2000. They used to come to my shop to buy things. One day, they approached me and asked me to join them in an oil bunkering business. At that time, they were making a lot of money. They even came to show me some dollars to entice me.

When they told me about a “business,” I asked if it involved robbery or killing. They assured me it was just oil bunkering. So, I agreed.

The next day, I was ready to join them, but my wife strongly objected and firmly said, “No!” She insisted we should manage the business we already had to support our family. Two weeks later, I was informed that some of my friends had been arrested in Abuja by men of the Nigerian Police Force, for robbery. Some were killed, and a few survived. When I followed up, I discovered it was those same young men.

I would have either been dead or labeled an armed robber for something I knew nothing about. From that point, I began to pray and asked God to give me an opportunity to help others to avoid such a fate. That’s how the vision was born. I started visiting prisons in 2003 and launched the outreach in 2012.

What are the activities of your organisation?

We run a home where we rehabilitate ex-inmates—although we prefer to call them “Return Citizens,” as they don’t like being referred to as ex-convicts. They stay with us for a year. During this period, they undergo intensive vocational training offered by professionals in various trades. Once they complete the training, we provide them with starter kits to help them establish themselves and offer ongoing follow-up support.

We also help them find a place to begin practicing their trade and focus on their spiritual growth by sharing the word of God with them for total transformation. We bring in counselors who work with them consistently until they are fully restored. Afterward, we either give them money or set them up in a business based on the skills they’ve learned.

We offer training in building, welding, iron bending, aluminum window installation, POP, and painting. I sponsor all of this, and a few of my friends also support us.

Also, I am into Real Estate, we also have a Rehabilitation Centre, where we shelter and rehabilitate ex-inmates. We also have Afri-European Schools here in Abuja.

How long does the training last?

The training typically lasts six months, but in some cases, we extend it to one year. Some people even leave before the six-month mark. We bear all the costs ourselves. so the full program can last up to a year, during which they transition into their own apartments.

How many people have undergone the rehabilitation programme?

So far about 57 people have passed through the rehabilitation program in the past four years. The number varies each year. For instance, in one year, we had 15 participants; in another, only five. As of 2025, we’ve had about seven people from January to date. While at the centre, they are fed with quality meals.

What are the categories and demography of inmates in correctional centres?

All types of people are there—the young and the old,the bad, the good, the innocent. Some are wrongly accused. Some committed crimes; others didn’t. The first time I went to Suleja Prison, some years back I spent about N170,000 to bail out 15 people, you can imagine that.

One case involved a pregnant woman who was arrested for street hawking in Abuja. She was fined N10,000 or sentenced to six months in prison. Because she couldn’t pay the fine, and neither could her husband, she had already spent three months in Suleja Prison before we came.

How does your organisation provide pro bono services to inmates?

We have lawyers who volunteer to partner with us. I support them with small stipends to encourage their work. Since 2010, we’ve handled about 100 pro bono cases.

One notable case involved an Indian national. We secured his release through pro bono legal work, which lasted over two years. In appreciation, the Indian Embassy gave the lawyer an award. His testimony is documented.

Do you consider seeking sponsorship for this initiative?

Initially, I didn’t think about it. For me I saw this as a way to give back to God for saving me from a terrible path. The Chify Rehabilitation Centre, located in Lugbe, Airport Road, Abuja, is a one-storey building which can accommodate about 60 people. However, due to paucity of funds—we receive no grants—we’ve had to reduce the number of people.

Recently we empowered a woman with #200,000 to start up food business.

Do you plan to expand this initiative beyond Abuja?

Yes, that’s why we are now seeking partnerships. If given the opportunity and financial support, I would love to extend the initiative to other states. God saved me, and I feel a responsibility to help others to see the light.

How much does it cost to run the rehabilitation centre in a month?

We spend nearly N2 million every month. Currently, due to the rising cost of living, we’ve reduced the number of residents. We have about 10 vacant rooms simply because we can’t afford to fill them.

Tell us about your yearly football competition for inmates.

Since five years ago, every November, we organize the “Hilary Chukwuma Cup” in Kuje Prison. Youths from outside the centre also come to watch. The Kuje Correctional facility has a football field, which many other facilities don’t have. We hope to start the tournament in Keffi Prison next year by the grace of God.

There are usually 8–10 teams, and the tournament runs for about two weeks until the finals. From kickoff to the final match, we feed all the inmates—both Muslims and Christians, with high-quality meals.

During this time, you see real joy on their faces. The inmates forget they’re in prison. It gives them a sense of belonging and a taste of freedom.

We also take part in the MFM 70-day fasting program yearly. We supply the books to the inmates and cook meals for them during the fast.

From your experience, what causes people to fall into crime?

Many factors—bad friends, poor parenting, and a lack of guidance. Some parents don’t ask their children where they get expensive items from.

One young man was very angry with his mother because she accepted everything he brought home—items he had stolen. She never questioned him. The two major reasons people end up in prison are poor parenting and wrong associations.

Do you engage in other activities that impact lives?

Yes. We also run Nuga Medical Co. Ltd. which operates a therapeutic centre that helps people with health issues like back pain. After a one-time registration, treatments are completely free. People come for up to three years and more without paying a dime extra. We have centres in Lugbe, Garki, and Kado. We’ve been offering this service since 2012.

Nuga Best is a company specializing in wellness and therapeutic products, particularly known for its thermal massage beds and related items. We offer a range of items designed to promote health, relaxation, and pain relief through features like infrared heat, acupressure, and massage. We are also into Real Estate, We also have Afri-European Schools here in Abuja. With all these we have helped reduced unemployment because we have over hundred staffs on our pay roll.

Are you open to partnerships with people passionate about soul-winning?

Yes, absolutely. We welcome those who share our vision and passion.

Can you share some success stories?

By God’s grace, God has use us to win souls for our Lord Jesus Christ, we have populated the kingdom of Christ. We have transformed souls, who are now agents of transformation in different parts of the world. We have rehabilitate and reintegrate ex-inmates that are now free, changed human beings contributing meaningfully to the society.

Some of them are now Pastors. Evangelists and Ministers not only in MFM but in different denominations all over the world, including foreigners.

So many people I wouldn’t know, by God’s Grace when they are freed from custodial centres they will call me that they are stranded and by God’s grace after we interview them thoroughly we give them shelter , some we employ them, others we give them cash gifts to start a business of their choice.

There was the case of a man, an Engineer that called me after he was released on bail from the Correctional Center. Then he owed a sum of One million naira.

When he came, we offered him shelter and we gave him employment where we paid him. Now he is free and independent, he has paid his debt.

There was another story of a woman at Suleja Correctional Center, who was pregnant, by God’s grace we paid part of her hospital delivery bills, we gave her things needed to take care of herself and her baby. She is freed now by God’s grace and she is currently living in our Chify, our rehabilitation centre with her other children. We also gave her cash to start a business of her choice.

Have you ever considered giving up on this work?

Yes! At one point, I was handcuffed. Police came to arrest someone I had rehabilitated. They accused him of planning to abduct someone. Despite everything I was doing to reduce crime, I was treated like a suspect. But the people I had helped defended me. One policeman even said, “This is what is saving you.”

How do you feel about the peace award from the Nigerian Institute for Peace?

I didn’t expect it. They just called to inform me. Honestly, I don’t know what to say—it was purely the grace of God.

How many inmates has God transformed through you so far?

They are in the thousands. Even when I travel abroad, I look for prisons to visit and minister in. Through Nuga Best, by God’s grace, we’ve helped many ex-convicts turn on a new leaf.

We aim to support the government in reducing crime across the country.

Any advice for the government and the public?

The judiciary should expedite cases so that people don’t stay longer in correctional centres than necessary.

To society, especially parents: raise your children well. Correct them when they associate with bad friends or come home with unexplained wealth. Train them in a way that pleases God.

And to everyone? be careful about the company you keep. If I hadn’t listened to my wife, my life would have taken a different turn. Regardless of your religion, always pray and ask for divine direction.