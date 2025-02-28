We Want To Sell Osimhen ‘As Soon As Possible’ – Napoli Boss

Share

Napoli sports Director Giovanni Manna has said they hope to sell Victor Osimhen as quickly as possible in the summer. He said a quick resolution of Osimhen’s future will ensure Napoli avoid the high drama last summer around the striker.

“Victor will always be a hot topic of debate, and not just in the transfer market,” Manna told Sky Sports Italia.

“He is an attractive player for clubs, he has a clause and everyone knows it. We are working to find a solution as soon as possible, so that we can avoid what happened last time.”

The release clause fixed by Napoli for Osimhen is about 75 million euros. His contract with the Italian club is up in June 2026. He has scored 20 goals and made five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions on loan at Galatasaray.

Manchester United, Chelsea in the Premier League, PSG in Ligue 1 as well as Juventus in Serie A have recently been linked to the striker. The Saudis are also lurking around with fat chequebooks.

Share

Please follow and like us: